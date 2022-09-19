Central surges to second-place men’s golf finish

ALTOONA, WISCONSIN— Central College got a pair of top-10 finishes and leapt four spots to place second in the 16-team Frank Wrigglesworth-Blugold Invitational Monday

The host University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire put three players in the top five and cruised to the 36-hole title with 296-291—587. Central followed at 304-298—602, Slipping past Bethel University (Minn.) which was third at 297-306—603.

Competing at the par-71 Eau Claire Golf and Country Club, Harold Dobernecker (junior, Nevada) tied for fourth individually with 72-75—157 while Kyle Gabos (senior, Plymouth, Minn., Maple Grove HS) had Central’s best round of the day to close at 76-73—149, tying for seventh.

Coach Mel Blasi said Dobernecker was leading the tournament for part of the day. He had four birdies but was hurt by a triple bogey on the 17th hole when he got in trouble in a fairway bunker.

“It was unfortunate, but he played a really good round,” Blasi said.

Gabos had a steady day.

“He made 16 pars and two bogeys, so he played really well,” Blasi said.

Cole McGriff (sophomore, Grinnell) tied for 11th at 75-76—151 and Jacob Moffett (junior, Mount Pleasant) made a big jump, shooting 81-74—155 while Lucas Wendel (senior, Le Claire, Pleasant Valley HS) had 82-78—160.

Playing as an at-large entrant, Blake Wynn (freshman, Milan, Ill., Sherrard HS) shot 77-81—158.

“I really liked our fight,” Blasi said. “We fought hard to get where we were today. And I think the guys really believed that we had a chance. You’ve got to be there a few times before you turn the corner and hopefully they’ll learn from some of the things that happened. They’re a good group.”

The Dutch are off until Oct. 3-4 when they play host to the Central Fall Classic, played at the par-72 Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City. Central was first in a 13-team field on the same course a year ago. Blasi expects 16 teams in this year’s field, including several from the American Rivers and Midwest conferences.

“We look forward to hosting that tournament,” Blasi said. “We feel like we have a good chance there.”