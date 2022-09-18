Central surges to second in Illinois Women’s golf tourney

NORMAL, ILLINOIS—Getting a second chance in going up against a talented field, the Central College Women’s golf team bolted to a fast start at the Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic Saturday.

After a season-opening second-place finish in the Norse-Kohawk Invitational Sept. 3-4, the Dutch were left disappointed after an 11th-place showing in a high-powered 23-team field at the Wartburg Fall Invitational last weekend.

Competing on the par-72 Ironwood Golf Course Saturday, the Dutch were looking to make a bigger impression against some top regional foes and responded with a 308 that left them just three shots out of the lead. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater leads the 15-team field of the 36-hole tourney at 305 while host Illinois Wesleyan University is at 308.

Delaney Underwood (senior, Mitchellville, Colfax-Mingo HS) extended her torrid season start with a 3-over-par 75 and is tied for second individually. Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Ellie Johnson leads at 72. Thea Lunning (senior, Mason City) and Madison Clark (senior, Bloomington, Ill., Central Catholic HS) share sixth place at 77, while another big story is being written by Lydia Grond (sophomore, Hull, Boyden-Hull HS), who is making her first varsity appearance and turned in a 79. Mackenzie Biggs (junior, Bloomington, Ill., Normal HS)playing a few miles from her home, shot 81.

Central’s score was a 17-shot improvement over the team’s first-round effort on the same course a year ago, which led to a 14th-place finish in a 20-team field.

Steady play was the difference for the Dutch, who made a tournament-high 57 pars Saturday.

“That helps a lot,” said Coach Tabitha Schumacher . “We’re staying out of trouble for the most part.”

Grond’s improvement since her arrival on the Central campus last fall is significant.

“She scrambled pretty well,” Schumacher said. “I’m pretty sure she didn’t have anything bigger than a bogey on the scorecard.”

Underwood and Lunning continue to be consistent leaders. Underwood’s score was 10 shots below her opening round in the tournament last year while Lunning made a three-shot improvement.

“They were solid like they have been,” Schumacher aid. “They struck the ball well and they made some good putts.”

Schumacher is excited to see the Dutch in contention.

“I’m super pleased with how we played,” she said. “This is a solid field, if you look at the rankings from last year and even against some of the teams we played against last week that got us by a lot. It’s nice to be able to come back and show that we can still play .”

The tournament concludes Sunday.

“I’m excited to see how Tomorrow goes,” Schumacher said. “The biggest thing is to just keep playing smart, hitting as many fairways and greens as we can but knowing that when we have to scramble to get up and down, we’re fine.”