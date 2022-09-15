Central surges past Monmouth in Women’s soccer match

Next Game: Cornell 9/17/2022 | 11 a.m Sept. 17 (Sat) / 11 am Cornell History

MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS — Surpassing its season total in goals in one match, the Central College Women’s soccer team was victorious 5-0 at Monmouth College Wednesday afternoon.

The Dutch (2-2-1) returned several key pieces to its lineup after a rash of early injuries. A front-loaded schedule in terms of tough opponents prepared the team for its meeting with the Scots (1-4-0).

“It’s always nice to get in the win column,” Coach Mike Kobylinski said. “We were doing a lot of good things early in the season that I think came to fruition today. It’s nice to finally be a little healthier.”

Paige Cahill (junior, midfielder, Castle Rock, Colo., Castle View HS) did not find the back of the net on any of her nine shot attempts, but she assisted on three other Dutch goals.

“She was phenomenal today,” Kobylinski said. “She also had a shot off the crossbar so she was super dangerous today. I’m happy her hard work was rewarded because she is a very solid player for us.”

Reserve forward Amber Santana (sophomore, Indio, Calif., Shadow Hills HS) was on the receiving end of two of those Cahill assists as the sophomore put together a brace in a four-minute span in the second half.

“She had a pair of beautiful finishes,” Kobylinski said. “She’s a technical player and she was on one today.”

Kaitlyn Isom (junior, defender, Phoenix, Ariz., Horizon Honors) scored a goal on Cahill’s first assist. Isom was playing her first match after an injury in preseason kept her off the pitch. Abby Frey (junior, midfielder, Mesa, Ariz., Desert Ridge HS) scored her second goal of the season following a Bailey Huizenga (freshman, midfielder, Geneseo, Ill.) assist. The third goal of the match was initially credited as an own goal against the Scots.

Goalkeeper Sheila Horstmann (senior, goalkeeper, West Des Moines, Valley HS) preserved the shutout behind a stout performance by the back line by making four saves.

The Dutch have a pair of home matches this weekend, starting with Cornell College at 11 am Saturday morning. Central also welcomes Illinois College at 2 pm on Sunday.