Central strikes fast for men’s soccer win

STORM LAKE — A pair of goals in the first 11 minutes was enough for the Central College men’s soccer team to secure a 3-0 win at Buena Vista University Wednesday night.

The Dutch got their first tally less than three minutes into the match. For the second time this season, a long throw-in by Joe Brown (sophomore, forward, Norwalk) was flicked on by Trysten Vasquez (freshman, defender, Cedar Rapids, Xavier HS) and resulted in a goal, this time off the head of Alejo Marcon .

“That was an effective set piece for us again,” Coach Garry Laidlaw said. “It was a great start. We came out ready to play.”

In the 11th minute, Nathan Casas (fifth year, Cottage Grove, Minn., East Ridge HS) buried his second goal of the season with an assist from Matthew West (senior, forward, Pleasant Hill, Southeast Polk HS)/

“I was happy to see him get a goal,” Laidlaw said. “This time of year, you need your Seniors to be there.”

Central picked up a third goal in the 88th minute from Brown, his fourth of the season. West added a second assist.

“We knew that one more goal would only help our conference season goal differential,” Laidlaw said. “Matthew pretty much wanted that goal with the way he drove down the side. The last two games, he’s been a big contributor for us.”

Injuries have caused an ever-shifting lineup for the Dutch. Nathan Kuhlman (junior, Lee’s Summit, Mo., North HS) started for the first time this season at center back.

“They stepped in and didn’t put a foot wrong,” Laidlaw said. “He was terrific.”

Gabe Wilson junior, Altoona, Southeast Polk HS) has slowly worked his way into game shape after injuries took away the early part of the season and started for the third time in the midfield.

“They showed us what we’ve been missing not having him this year,” Laidlaw said.

The Dutch host Luther College Saturday at 12:30 pm Central is currently seventh in the league standings with nine points but is only six points away from Loras in first place.

“It’s so topsy-turvy in our league,” Laidlaw said. “We’ve got three points at stake and we’re going to focus on that. There’s no point in worrying about what’s happening elsewhere. We can’t count on other results in this league.”