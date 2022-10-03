Central steady in football rankings

PELLA—Staying in both Division III polls, the Central College football team set up a ranked Matchup for Homecoming after a 58-0 win over Nebraska Wesleyan University.

The Dutch (3-1) stayed No. 24 in the American Football Coaches Association Division III Coaches’ Poll and dropped to No. 24 in the D3football.com Top 25. Wartburg College (5-0) is No. 20 in both rankings.

North Central College (Ill.) remains No. 1 and Mount Union (Ohio) remains No. 2 in both polls. The only teams in the top-25 to lose were the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse and Wheaton College (Ill.), who both lost to teams ranked higher than them.

Central hosts Wartburg Saturday in Pella for Homecoming at 1 pm at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium.

2022 American Football Coaches Association Division III Coaches’ Poll – October 3, 2022

Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. Last Week Next Game

1. North Central (Ill.) (38) 4-0 1165 1 D.No. 13 Wheaton (Ill.), 33-20 Oct. 8 at Carroll (Wis.)

2. Mount Union (Ohio) (6) 4-0 1103 2 D. Ohio Northern, 45-0 Oct. 8 vs. Heidelberg (Ohio)

3. Wisconsin-Whitewater (1) 3-1 1056 4 D.No. 8 Wisconsin-La Crosse, 34-31 Oct. 8 at Wisconsin-Eau Claire

4. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Tex.) (1) 4-1 1041 3 D. Austin (Tex.), 38-7 Oct. 8 at East Texas Baptist

5. Linfield (Ore.) (1) 3-0 955 5 D. Puget Sound (Wash.), 72-2 Oct. 8 at Whitworth (Wash.)

6. Trinity (Tex.) 4-0 913 6 D. Hendrix (Ark.), 28-7 Oct. 8 vs. Birmingham-Southern (Ala.)

7. Johns Hopkins (Md.) 5-0 863 7 D. Franklin & Marshall (Pa.), 43-26 Oct. 14 vs. Muhlenberg (Pa.)

8. St. John’s (Minn.) 3-1,829 9 D. Concordia (Minn.), 35-28 Oct. 8 at Augsburg (Minn.)

9. Delaware Valley (Pa.) 5-0 734 10 D.No. 25 Stevenson (Md.), 26-7 Oct. 8 vs. Lycoming (Pa.)

10. Cortland (NY) 4-0 675 11 D. Morrisville St. (NY), 28-7 Oct. 8 at Brockport (NY)

11. Wisconsin-La Crosse 3-1 674 8 Lost to No. 4 Wisconsin-Whitewater, 34-31 Oct. 8 at Wisconsin-Stout

12. Ithaca (NY) 4-0 655 12 D. Hobart (NY), 31-7 Oct. 8 vs. Rochester (NY)

13. Hardin-Simmons (Tex.) 3-1,619 14 D. McMurry (Tex.), 45-13 Oct. 8 vs. Sul Ross St. (Tex.)

14. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 3-1,562 15 D. Wisconsin-Platteville, 46-7 Oct. 8 at No. 17 Wisconsin-River Falls

15. Bethel (Minn.) 3-1,463 18 D. Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.), Oct. 30-27 8 vs. Hamline (Minn.)

16. Randolph-Macon (Va.) 4-0 446 16 D. Guilford (NC), 48-19 Oct. 8 at Averett (Va.)

17. Wisconsin-River Falls 3-1 435 17 D. Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 56-3 Oct. 8 vs. No. 14 Wisconsin-Oshkosh

18. Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) 5-0 337 19 D. Westminster (Pa.), 10-0 Oct. 8 at Waynesburg (Pa.)

19. Albion (Mich.) 5-0 324 20 D. Kalamazoo (Mich.), 48-6 Oct. 8 vs. Hope (Mich.)

20. Wartburg (Iowa) 5-0 298 22 D. Loras (Iowa), 42-3 Oct. 8 at No. 24 Central (Iowa)

21. Susquehanna (Pa.) 5-0 268 21 D. Ursinus (Pa.), 17-12 Oct. 15 at Gettysburg (Pa.)

22. Wheaton (Ill.) 2-2 227 13 Lost to No. 1 North Central (Ill.), 33-20 Oct. 8 vs. Elmhurst (Ill.)

23. DePauw (Ind.) 5-0 195 23 D. Denison (Ohio), 17-13 Oct. 8 vs. Wittenberg (Ohio)

24. Central (Iowa) 3-1 124 24 D. Nebraska Wesleyan, 58-0 Oct. 8 vs. No. 20 Wartburg (Iowa)

25. Lake Forest (Ill.) 4-0 69 NR D. Cornell (Iowa), 41-10 Oct. 8 vs. Illinois College

Dropped Out: Stevenson (Md.) (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Huntingdon (Ala.), 55; Washington (Mo.), 48; Mount St. Joseph (Ohio), 36; Endicott (Mass.), 20; Chicago (Ill.), 11; Howard Payne (Tex.), 11; Olivet (Mich.), 11; Muhlenberg (Pa.), 8; Salisbury (Md.), 8; Utica (NY), 7; Heidelberg (Ohio), 6; Wisconsin-Stout, 6; Adrian (Mich.), 4; Alma (Mich.), 4; Stevenson (Md.), 4; Birmingham-Southern (Ala.), 3; John Carroll (Ohio), 2; Washington & Jefferson (Pa.), 1st.



Through games of Oct. 1, 2022:

Dropped out: None.

Others receiving votes: Washington U. 22; Lake Forest 20; UW-Stout 13; Utica 11; John Carroll 10; Muhlenberg 6; Heidelberg 4; Washington & Jefferson 4; Endicott 4; Grove City 3; Salisbury 2; Birmingham-Southern 1; Mount St. Joseph 1.