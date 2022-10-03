Central steady in football rankings
David Bakol pressures the St. Olaf quarterback
Football
Dutch No. 24 in both polls
PELLA—Staying in both Division III polls, the Central College football team set up a ranked Matchup for Homecoming after a 58-0 win over Nebraska Wesleyan University.
The Dutch (3-1) stayed No. 24 in the American Football Coaches Association Division III Coaches’ Poll and dropped to No. 24 in the D3football.com Top 25. Wartburg College (5-0) is No. 20 in both rankings.
North Central College (Ill.) remains No. 1 and Mount Union (Ohio) remains No. 2 in both polls. The only teams in the top-25 to lose were the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse and Wheaton College (Ill.), who both lost to teams ranked higher than them.
Central hosts Wartburg Saturday in Pella for Homecoming at 1 pm at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium.
2022 American Football Coaches Association Division III Coaches’ Poll – October 3, 2022
Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. Last Week Next Game
1. North Central (Ill.) (38) 4-0 1165 1 D.No. 13 Wheaton (Ill.), 33-20 Oct. 8 at Carroll (Wis.)
2. Mount Union (Ohio) (6) 4-0 1103 2 D. Ohio Northern, 45-0 Oct. 8 vs. Heidelberg (Ohio)
3. Wisconsin-Whitewater (1) 3-1 1056 4 D.No. 8 Wisconsin-La Crosse, 34-31 Oct. 8 at Wisconsin-Eau Claire
4. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Tex.) (1) 4-1 1041 3 D. Austin (Tex.), 38-7 Oct. 8 at East Texas Baptist
5. Linfield (Ore.) (1) 3-0 955 5 D. Puget Sound (Wash.), 72-2 Oct. 8 at Whitworth (Wash.)
6. Trinity (Tex.) 4-0 913 6 D. Hendrix (Ark.), 28-7 Oct. 8 vs. Birmingham-Southern (Ala.)
7. Johns Hopkins (Md.) 5-0 863 7 D. Franklin & Marshall (Pa.), 43-26 Oct. 14 vs. Muhlenberg (Pa.)
8. St. John’s (Minn.) 3-1,829 9 D. Concordia (Minn.), 35-28 Oct. 8 at Augsburg (Minn.)
9. Delaware Valley (Pa.) 5-0 734 10 D.No. 25 Stevenson (Md.), 26-7 Oct. 8 vs. Lycoming (Pa.)
10. Cortland (NY) 4-0 675 11 D. Morrisville St. (NY), 28-7 Oct. 8 at Brockport (NY)
11. Wisconsin-La Crosse 3-1 674 8 Lost to No. 4 Wisconsin-Whitewater, 34-31 Oct. 8 at Wisconsin-Stout
12. Ithaca (NY) 4-0 655 12 D. Hobart (NY), 31-7 Oct. 8 vs. Rochester (NY)
13. Hardin-Simmons (Tex.) 3-1,619 14 D. McMurry (Tex.), 45-13 Oct. 8 vs. Sul Ross St. (Tex.)
14. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 3-1,562 15 D. Wisconsin-Platteville, 46-7 Oct. 8 at No. 17 Wisconsin-River Falls
15. Bethel (Minn.) 3-1,463 18 D. Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.), Oct. 30-27 8 vs. Hamline (Minn.)
16. Randolph-Macon (Va.) 4-0 446 16 D. Guilford (NC), 48-19 Oct. 8 at Averett (Va.)
17. Wisconsin-River Falls 3-1 435 17 D. Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 56-3 Oct. 8 vs. No. 14 Wisconsin-Oshkosh
18. Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) 5-0 337 19 D. Westminster (Pa.), 10-0 Oct. 8 at Waynesburg (Pa.)
19. Albion (Mich.) 5-0 324 20 D. Kalamazoo (Mich.), 48-6 Oct. 8 vs. Hope (Mich.)
20. Wartburg (Iowa) 5-0 298 22 D. Loras (Iowa), 42-3 Oct. 8 at No. 24 Central (Iowa)
21. Susquehanna (Pa.) 5-0 268 21 D. Ursinus (Pa.), 17-12 Oct. 15 at Gettysburg (Pa.)
22. Wheaton (Ill.) 2-2 227 13 Lost to No. 1 North Central (Ill.), 33-20 Oct. 8 vs. Elmhurst (Ill.)
23. DePauw (Ind.) 5-0 195 23 D. Denison (Ohio), 17-13 Oct. 8 vs. Wittenberg (Ohio)
24. Central (Iowa) 3-1 124 24 D. Nebraska Wesleyan, 58-0 Oct. 8 vs. No. 20 Wartburg (Iowa)
25. Lake Forest (Ill.) 4-0 69 NR D. Cornell (Iowa), 41-10 Oct. 8 vs. Illinois College
Dropped Out: Stevenson (Md.) (25)
Others Receiving Votes: Huntingdon (Ala.), 55; Washington (Mo.), 48; Mount St. Joseph (Ohio), 36; Endicott (Mass.), 20; Chicago (Ill.), 11; Howard Payne (Tex.), 11; Olivet (Mich.), 11; Muhlenberg (Pa.), 8; Salisbury (Md.), 8; Utica (NY), 7; Heidelberg (Ohio), 6; Wisconsin-Stout, 6; Adrian (Mich.), 4; Alma (Mich.), 4; Stevenson (Md.), 4; Birmingham-Southern (Ala.), 3; John Carroll (Ohio), 2; Washington & Jefferson (Pa.), 1st.
Through games of Oct. 1, 2022:
Dropped out: None.
Others receiving votes: Washington U. 22; Lake Forest 20; UW-Stout 13; Utica 11; John Carroll 10; Muhlenberg 6; Heidelberg 4; Washington & Jefferson 4; Endicott 4; Grove City 3; Salisbury 2; Birmingham-Southern 1; Mount St. Joseph 1.