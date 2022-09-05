Central State football helps Tara Owens leave on a high note

CANTON – You couldn’t paint a better picture of Tara Owens’ last day as Central State’s Athletic director.

As the Marauders won their season opener in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, Owens got to leave on a positive note as she moves on to serving the same role at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore after her four-year tenure at Central State . While she is proud to see the Marauders victorious on Labor Day Weekend, it is also bittersweet for her because of the positive growth she is seeing since she started in 2018.

“This was a really tough decision for me because we are still building at Central, and so wonderful things are happening,” Owens said. “But also we have to take opportunities.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button