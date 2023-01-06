Central Spartans girls soccer cruises to a 6-2 win on the road against Yuma Catholic

A scoring craze in both halves led to the big win for Central’s fifth win on the season – 13 On Your Side’s Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – Central Spartans girls soccer defeated Yuma Catholic 6-2 on the road at Ricky Gwynn Stadium on Thursday night.

The Spartans packed a clear Punch on the Offensive end of the ball, scoring three goals in each half to take the win.

Six goals matches a season-high for the Spartans after they scored the same amount against Holtville back on Nov. 30.

Thursday’s win also snaps a seven-game losing streak for Central, as their record now sits at 5-7-1 on the season.

They’ll have a chance to make it two wins in a row when they take on Holtville again on Tuesday Jan. 10.

As for the Shamrocks, they drop to 4-6, with the loss snapping a two-game win streak.

Yuma Catholic will have a chance to get back in the win column when they take on Odyssey Institute on Monday Jan. 9.