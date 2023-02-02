Central scores Women’s basketball Rout

Next Game: at Loras 2/4/2023 | 2 p.m February 04 (Sat) / 2 pm at Loras History

PELLA—Central College avenged an early season loss and did so with authority with a 66-38 Women’s basketball thumping of Nebraska Wesleyan University Wednesday.

The Dutch stumbled in overtime 66-65 at Nebraska Wesleyan Nov. 30 and the teams were knotted 12-12 after one quarter Wednesday. But Central (6-14 overall, 3-8 American Rivers) blew past the Prairie Wolves 43-12 over the next two periods, giving Coach Moran Lonning a rare bench-clearing opportunity the rest of the way.

“I’m glad we did finally settle in,” Lonning said. “I felt like we were getting each other open looks. We were making an extra pass. We ended up with 19 assists. That’s awesome.”

Guard Abby Johnson (sophomore, Ankeny) had a near double-double with a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds while guard Kelsea Hurley (senior, Scottsdale, Ariz., Desert Mountain HS) had 13 points and eight boards. She’s climbed into 11th on Central’s all-time scoring list with 1,074 points. Hurley hit three 3-point goals and has 156 for her career, second on the Central list.

But Lonning also celebrated a pair of Threes from guard Esther Hughes (freshman, Kalona, ​​Hillcrest Academy) and one from guard Jadyn Filling (freshman, Ankeny)neither of whom has appeared in more than five games this year.

“I think my most favorite part of the game was seeing teammates get so excited for each other, more excited than they get for themselves,” Lonning said. “That’s one of the best parts of sport so that was really fun to see.”

It was a Dismal shooting night for Nebraska Wesleyan (6-14 overall, 2-10 conference) as Central held a 39.1% to 19.4% advantage from the field and dominated on the glass, 60-33. Lonning’s eyes were drawn to the Offensive rebounds column which showed 19 for the Dutch.

“At halftime, we had nine Offensive boards,” Lonning said. “Offensive boards are kind of that gritty stat. I want to make sure that every game we are Relentlessly rebounding on both ends but Offensive boards, that’s such a choice. It’s like, ok, I could chill here or I could dive in and crash every single time. At Halftime I asked them to double it and we did, we ended up with 19, which is awesome.”

The win was a clear sign of growth for the Dutch under their first-year coach.

“I think we’re a much different team than when we first played (Nebraska Wesleyan),” Lonning said. “And we should be. We’ve been working really hard and we’ve been grinding through a lot of close games.”

Another measuring stick looms on Saturday as Central is at Dubuque for a women’s-men’s conference doubleheader with Loras College at 2 pm The Duhawks are 16-4 overall and 9-2 in the conference after a decisive 69-46 win at Coe College Wednesday and defeated the Dutch at Pella Jan. 7, 69-55.

“It will be a good matchup,” Lonning said. “What I always try to remind the players is that every game is independent of any other games. That night, it’s whichever team shows up. The game doesn’t know who’s supposed to win. Let’s go get it.”

Saturday’s games will be broadcast on KRLS-FM (92.1) with Tyler Crabb calling the action and Shaffer Landuyt (sophomore, Norwalk) providing the color.