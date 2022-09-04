Central rallies in Kentucky men’s golf tourney

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY—A second-round push moved the Central College men’s golf team up to eighth place after the first day of the 19-team Transylvania (Ky.) Fall Invitational Saturday.

Competing at the par-72 University Club of Kentucky, the Dutch shot 304-292—596 in the first 36 holes of the 54-hole tourney. The 292 was one of the top rounds of the day. Greensboro College (NC) leads with 289-286—575 followed by Rhodes College (Tenn.) at 292-293—585 and Kenyon College (Ohio) at 290-296—586.



Kyle Gabos (senior, Plymouth, Minn., Maple Grove HS) shot 75-72—147 and is tied for 22nd in the medalist standings. John Catanzarite of Ohio Wesleyan University leads with 69-71—140. Jake Moffett (junior, Mount Pleasant) shot 74-74—148 and is tied for 25th, as is Harold Dobernecker (junior, Nevada)who shot 77-71—148. Cole McGriff (sophomore, Grinnell) had 78-75—153 and Nathan Lendman (sophomore, Poplar Grove, Ill., Belvidere North HS) had 78-86—164.

“ Kyle Gabos had his best round ever for us with 72 in the second round, Harold Dobernecker righted the ship in the second round and Jake Moffett was solid all day long,” Coach Mel Blasi said.

“It took us a little while to find our footing but coming off the summer break a lot of them hadn’t played in a lot of competitive events. It was good to see them Rally in the second round.”

The tourney concludes with 18 holes Sunday.

“I think if we play well we could be in the top five or six teams which would be a good finish for us,” Blasi said.