Central Penn College soccer stars earn All-American status | News, Sports, Jobs

SUMMERDALE — Three Central Penn College students have been named USCAA Soccer All-American, and goalie Andrew Hunter was named an Academic All-American.

The college, based in Summerdale and founded 141 years ago, has never had a 1st team All-American in soccer before, said Kasey Hicks, Athletic Director for Central Penn.

Also impressive is that two of the players who made First Team All-American are freshmen.

The All-Americans are the following:

Jaeger James, Midfielder (1st Team) of Dover, PA

Jake Phillippe, Midfielder/Forward (1st Team) of Harrisburg, and a Central Dauphin High School Graduate

Amson Charleston, Midfielder/Forward (2nd Team) of York, PA, and

Andrew Hunter, Goalie (Academic All-American) of McAlisterville, PA

The official listing of all selected players can be found here: https://uscaafallchampionships.com/2022_Championships/All-Americans

Coach Brian Osborne, now in his second year of coaching at Central Penn, applauded Jaeger James for having 12 goals and six assists.

“Not only does Jaeger fill up the stat sheet with goals and assists, but his knowledge of the game and vision are superior,” Osborne said. “Jaeger is an Absolute game-changer on the field. He is a Captain who always demands a high standard when it comes to training and work ethic. He knows how good the team can be and always wants to get the best out of his teammates.”

He also noted the Offensive power of Jake Philippe, of Harrisburg, who finished the season with 10 goals and 8 assists.

“Jake is incredibly terrifying for opposing defenses,” Osborne noted. “Not only does he have next-level speed, but his technical ability, work ethic, and team-first mentality made him a great Captain who leads by example. He is the most athletic player on the field regardless of the opponent. When Jake has the ball, everyone watching holds their breath because he’s about to do something special.”

Osborne also praised Amson Charleston of York, who racked up four goals and one assist.

“Amson is a very Crafty player who causes problems for opposing defenses through his ball control, creativity and ability to score,” they said. “They put the ball in the back of the net in some very clutch moments. Amson is incredibly selfless where he only cares about improving the program and takes pride in his teammates’ successes, which ultimately is the reason why he’s a captain.”

Of Andrew Hunter of McAlisterville, Osborne said, “Andrew has represented the men’s soccer program better than anyone else on the roster. He is a prime example of what a student-athlete should be on a daily basis.”

They added, “Consistently, Andrew is upholding our four team-culture characteristics: toughness, selflessness, respect, and character. No surprise he received All-Academic honors because if you looked up ‘student-athlete’ in the dictionary, you would find ‘See other: Andrew Hunter’.”

Hicks pointed out the historic nature of these accolades.

“Central Penn College has only had one USCAA All-American in history and he was an Honorable mention.” (Soufiane Issoufou in 2019.)

“The USCAA All-American and Academic All-American honors are huge for our students. It acknowledges their impact on the field or court and in the classroom on a national stage. These students are impact players for their programs and within the national association,” said Hicks.

“Having several young students recognized for our Central Penn men’s soccer team speaks to the potential of this program in the very near future. Big things are in store.” Hicks added.