Central opens in ninth in soggy Wartburg Women’s golf tourney

WAVERLY— It was a long, wet afternoon for the Central College Women’s golf team at the first round of the Wartburg Fall Invitational Saturday.

The Dutch are ninth among the 18 teams that completed play, but six squads were still on the course when the round was called due to darkness.

The College of St. Catherine (Minn.) leads with 305 followed by Illinois Wesleyan University at 308 and Bethel University (Minn.) at 309. Grinnell College is the Iowa college leader, standing in eighth at 327 with Central at 330 and America Rivers foe the University of Dubuque close behind at 333.

Delaney Underwood (senior, Mitchellville, Colfax-Mingo HS) is tied for 14th at 78 on the par-72 Prairie Links Golf Course while Thea Lunning (senior, Mason City) is tied for 18th at 79.

“I think they played pretty well,” Coach Tabitha Schumacher said. “We played the course from 5,800 yards and I think we played it a little Shorter last year. And the rain made it play longer.”



Mackenzie Biggs (junior, Bloomington, Ill., Normal HS) shot 85, Madison Clark (senior, Bloomington, Ill., Central Catholic HS) shot 89 and Peyton Bytnar (junior, Bettendorf) had 91.

Schumacher hopes her team will climb in Sunday’s final round.

“We’re fine,” Schumacher said. “I’m not upset with where we’re at, but I know we definitely left some strokes out there.”