Central Ohio high school girls volleyball postseason preview

In her 20th season as Olentangy Liberty’s girls volleyball Coach and with a pair of Division I state tournament appearances on her résumé, Jen Chapman tends to put the focus on what her team is doing when the matches mean the most.

That’s about to be put into practice during the district tournament, which will celebrate four Champions in Division I, two apiece in Divisions II and III and one in Division IV.

“It’s about taking care of your side of the court,” Chapman said. “When we’ve lost or when you watch teams lose, in my mind, it’s that they haven’t played their best volleyball. You want to minimize errors on your side of the court. It’s going to come down to the teams that are well-rounded and don’t just have one dominant player.”

Chapman has put much of that latter idea into practice this fall, with her team spreading its attacking opportunities Mostly between three players and having a standout setter in senior Gabi Moulton as it earned the No. 1 seed for the district tournament.

The postseason begins Oct. 17 for the Central District, with district Finals slated for Oct. 29 and the regional tournament set for the first week of November.

While Liberty was a state runner-up last season and Hartley lost in a state semifinal in Division II, the last state Champion from the area was DeSales in 2019 in Division I.

Liberty, Watterson, Olentangy Orange Headline Division I brackets

The top seeds are regulars to the favorites role.

In addition to Liberty having won four consecutive district championships, second-seeded Watterson also has won four in a row and third-seeded Orange has captured six in a row.

While Moulton and senior outside hitters Claire Mrukowski and Meredith Mrukowski lead Liberty, Watterson has a six-member senior class that features outside hitters Ava Hoying and Clara Vondran and has three setting options.

“I just think there’s a good senior class with kids distributed throughout the area,” Chapman said. “Out of that, Orange is probably the youngest out of them, but (coach Katie Duy has) got some good young kiddos doing well.”

Orange has just two Seniors but features a pair of experienced junior outside hitters in Lily Barron and Maddie Cugino.

Another of the area’s top setters, senior Emma Bebo, has led fourth-seeded Olentangy to new heights.

Dublin Coffman, which is the sixth seed and is looking for its first district title since 2018, is on the other side of Olentangy’s bracket along with 15th-seeded Worthington Kilbourne, which last appeared in a district final in 2020. Pickerington Central, the ninth seed, should provide a strong challenge to Olentangy in a possible district semifinal.

Fifth-seeded Big Walnut and eighth-seeded Dublin Jerome likely will battle for a spot in a district final in Orange’s bracket, and seventh-seeded Dublin Scioto and 10th-seeded Gahanna Lincoln are other top candidates to reach a district final in Watterson’s bracket.

Scioto is a defending district champion.

Favorites: Liberty (1), Watterson (2), Orange (3), Olentangy (4)

Liberty (1), Watterson (2), Orange (3), Olentangy (4) Contenders: Big Walnut (5), Dublin Coffman (6), Dublin Scioto (7), Dublin Jerome (8), Pickerington Central (9), Gahanna Lincoln (10)

Big Walnut (5), Dublin Coffman (6), Dublin Scioto (7), Dublin Jerome (8), Pickerington Central (9), Gahanna Lincoln (10) Sleepers: Watkins Memorial (11), Worthington Kilbourne (15)

In addition to Hartley, watch out for Marengo Highland in Division II

Being ready for the district tournament is something that comes naturally to a program like top-seeded Hartley, which competes in the CCL with Watterson and insists on playing a competitive non-league slate.

“We play four tournaments to start the year and then go to our Tuesday and Thursday matches,” Hawks Coach Mike Rahe said. “The kids are completely bought into what we’re trying to do.”

The Hawks lost to Watterson in the first round of league play, but that has been their only loss in a 20-1 season.

Senior Ella Brandewie, a 6-foot-3 middle hitter who is headed to Ohio State, leads a returning cast that also includes Seniors Jasmyn Crockett (outside hitter/defensive specialist), Kate McLane (middle hitter) and Caitlin O’Malley (libero ) and junior Kaylee Musick (setter/right-side hitter).

The No. 2 seed is Marengo Highland, which is a Defending district Champion and had won 136 consecutive league matches before getting that streak snapped earlier this month. A pair of sophomores, Larson Terrill (setter/outside hitter) and Kameron Stover (right-side hitter), lead the way.

While fifth-seeded Jonathan Alder, sixth-seeded Bexley and eighth-seeded Caledonia River Valley are other top contenders to reach a district final in Hartley’s bracket, Highland likely will face fourth-seeded London in a district semifinal.

Led by senior setter Caitlyn Young, third-seeded Bloom-Carroll is another top candidate to reach a district final in Highland’s bracket.

One first-round match to keep an eye on is seventh-seeded Buckeye Valley against ninth-seeded Heath.

Favorites: Hartley (1), Marengo Highland (2), Bloom-Carroll (3), London (4)

Hartley (1), Marengo Highland (2), Bloom-Carroll (3), London (4) Contenders: Jonathan Alder (5), Bexley (6), Buckeye Valley (7)

Jonathan Alder (5), Bexley (6), Buckeye Valley (7) Sleepers: Caledonia River Valley (8), Heath (9)

Fairbanks looking for Redemption in Division III district tournament

After being the seventh seed and losing in a district semifinal last season, Fairbanks has emerged as the No. 1 seed with a lineup led by Seniors Caydee Breneman (middle hitter) and Sophie Little (middle hitter/outside hitter) and junior Grace Gorton (libero/outside hitter).

Fifth-seeded Fredericktown could be in line to meet Fairbanks in a district semifinal, with fourth-seeded Centerburg the most likely opponent in a district final in that bracket.

Worthington Christian, the eighth seed, will also look to surprise in the bottom portion of Fairbanks’ bracket.

Heading the other bracket are second-seeded Cardington and third-seeded Johnstown, both of which are defending district champions. Seventh-seeded Liberty Union and eighth-seeded Marion Pleasant, along with 15th-seeded Ready, which has won just four matches all season but plays challenging CCL and non-league schedules, are others looking to make waves.

Favorites: Fairbanks (1), Cardington (2), Johnstown (3)

Fairbanks (1), Cardington (2), Johnstown (3) Contenders: Fredericktown (4), Centerburg (5), Liberty Union (6), Marion Pleasant (7)

Fredericktown (4), Centerburg (5), Liberty Union (6), Marion Pleasant (7) Sleepers: Worthington Christian (8), Ready (15)

Newark Catholic, Fisher Catholic, Shekinah Christian lead field in Division IV bracket

Newark Catholic has a first-year Coach in Brenden Pence, who led DeSales to the 2019 Division I state title, but its expectations haven’t changed after it reached a regional final last season.

The top-seeded Green Wave features senior outside hitter Ava Gummer and won a deep LCL.

Second-seeded Fisher Catholic and third-seeded Shekinah Christian are the projected Matchup in a district semifinal after putting together strong regular seasons.

The Irish feature senior Averie Bruce, a 6-2 middle hitter, and her junior sister, Ellie Bruce, who is also a 6-2 middle hitter. The Flames are led by sophomore outside hitter Hailey Campagna.

Fairfield Christian, which is the fourth seed and finished second in the MSL-Cardinal Division behind Fisher Catholic, fifth-seeded Mechanicsburg and sixth-seeded Delaware Christian will battle for a shot at Newark Catholic in a district semifinal.

Seventh-seeded Morral Ridgedale is another that could surprise in the portion of the bracket that includes Fisher Catholic and Shekinah Christian.

Favorites: Newark Catholic (1), Fisher Catholic (2), Shekinah Christian (3)

Newark Catholic (1), Fisher Catholic (2), Shekinah Christian (3) Contenders: Fairfield Christian (4)

Fairfield Christian (4) Sleepers: Mechanicsburg (5), Delaware Christian (6), Morral Ridgedale (7)

