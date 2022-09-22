Central Ohio high school football Week 6 previews

League play has finally arrived for four of the five OCC divisions and the CCL. Fittingly, six of those games comprise our live Week 6 coverage Friday night.

We’re planning to cover Grove City at New Albany, Thomas Worthington at Dublin Jerome, Upper Arlington at Hilliard Bradley, Olentangy Berlin at Olentangy, Dublin Coffman at Olentangy Liberty and Hartley at DeSales.

Before we get to this week’s previews, here are some other links to help you get ready for Week 6.

