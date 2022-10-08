Central Ohio high school football scores Week 8

There are three weeks left in the Ohio high school football season and some of the biggest rivalry games in the beginning will be played this month.

The pushes for the postseason and league championships are in full swing.

Which teams moved closer to that goal on Friday in the Columbus and Central Ohio areas? Check out the Week 8 final scores.

Friday’s Central Ohio high school football scoreboard

City League

Beechcroft 49, Mifflin 0

East 38, Whetstone 6

Central Catholic League

Watterson 14, DeSales 12

Hartley 28, St. Charles 14

Ohio Capital Conference

Westland at New Albany

Dublin Jerome 17, Olentangy Berlin 7

Hilliard Darby 42, Olentangy 21

Dublin Scioto 32, Delaware 21

Pickerington Central at Groveport

Pickerington North 28, Grove City 21

Gahanna at Westerville Central

Olentangy Liberty 28, Hilliard Bradley 14

Newark at Central Crossing

Reynoldsburg 34, Lancaster 7

Big Walnut 27, Westerville North 17

Upper Arlington 41, Olentangy Orange 0

Westerville South 35, Canal Winchester 20

Franklin Heights at Worthington Kilbourne

Hilliard Davidson at Dublin Coffman

Thomas Worthington 35, Marysville 17

Mid-State League

Columbus Academy 42, Grandview 0

Harvest Prep 51, Whitehall 18

Hamilton Township at Circleville

Bloom-Carroll 41, Logan Elm 20

Fairfield Union 35, Liberty Union 26

Teays Valley 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 7

Worthington Christian 42, Berne Union 0

Licking County League

Granville at Zanesville

Licking Heights at Watkins Memorial

Lakewood at Newark Catholic

Heath 54, Northridge 0

Johnstown 28, Utica 20

KMAC

Loudonville at Cardington

Centerburg at Danville

Mount Gilead at Northmor

Fredericktown 31, East Knox 8

Area nonleague

Lucas 49, Linden 12

Ready 52, Bexley 8

Logan at Buckeye Valley

Grove City Christian 55, Millersport 6

Lima Central Catholic 30, Licking Valley 26

West Jefferson at Triad

Bellefontaine 27, Jonathan Alder 7

Fairbanks at Mechanicsburg

London at Kenton Ridge

Madison Plains at South Charleston Southeastern

Graham 39, North Union 33

Huntington at Westfall

Ontario at Pleasant

Clear Fork 35, Marion Harding 0

Highland 35, Galion 21

River Valley at Shelby

Elgin 40, Ridgemont 20

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison

Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgedale

SUMMARIES, ROUNDUP

Watterson 14, DeSales 12

DES 3 0 0 9 – 12

WATT 7 7 0 0 – 14

DES: FG Bangert 36. WATT: Mercer 2 run (Kessinger kick). WATT: Rudzinski 22 pass from McAnitch (Kessinger kick). DES: FG Bangert 27. DES: Noles 3 run (run failed).

Olentangy Liberty 28, Hilliard Bradley 14

HB 7 7 0 0 – 14

OLIB 0 14 14 0 – 28

HB: McCall 12 pass from Fleharty (Walter kick). OLIB: Struck 3 run (Archibald kick). HB: Teah 39 pass from Fleharty (Walter kick). OLIB: Nelson 23 pass from Leonard (Archibald kick). OLIB: Roberts 25 pass from Leonard (Archibald kick). OLIB: Struck 42 pass from Leonard (Archibald kick).

Reynoldsburg 34, Lancaster 7

REY 7 7 13 7 – 34

LANC 0 7 0 0 – 7

REY: Weaver 8 run (Phillips kick). REY: Spann 60 pass from Martin (Phillips kick). LANC: Dickerson 1 run (Thomas kick). REY: Martin 1 run (Phillips kick). REY: Turner 16 run (run failed). REY: Spann 34 pass from Martin (Phillips kick).

Dublin Jerome 17, Olentangy Berlin 7

OB 0 0 7 0 – 7

DJ 10 7 0 0 – 17

DJ: Tschihart 11 pass from Tzagournis (Holden kick). DJ: FG Holden 30. DJ: McLoughlin 6 pass from Tschihart (Holden kick). OB: Fabrizio 3 pass from Brewster (Conrad kick).

28 Pickerington North, Grove City 21

PN 0 8 7 13 – 28

GC 21 0 0 0 – 21

GC: Mills 6 pass from Papas (Line kick). GC: Rose fumble return (Kline kick). GC: Papas 7 run (Kline kick). PN: Green 7 run (Louis run). PN: Green 5 run (Ermlich kick). PN: Taylor 28 run (Ermlich kick). PN: Green 1 run (Ermlich kick).

Johnstown 28, Utica 20

JOHN 0 14 7 7 – 28

UTI 0 7 13 0 – 20

JOHN: Schneider 11 run (Spangler kick). JOHN: Sheets 39 run (Spangler kick). UTI: Chinn 24 pass from Heckman (Fisher kick). UTI: Giffin 1 run (Fisher kick). JOHN: Schneider 6 run (Spangler kick). UTI: Chinn 68 pass from Heckman (2-point conversion failed). JOHN: Thomson 24 pass from Schneider (Spangler kick).

Mount Gilead 36, Northmor 9

MG 8 16 6 6 – 36

NOR 9 0 0 0 – 9

NOR: FG Schnuerer 25. MG: Bland 1 run (Bland run). NOR: Landin 18 pass from Bower (kick failed). MG: George 3 run (George run). MG: Bland 1 run (Bland run). MG: Bland fumble return (pass failed). MG: George 1 run (pass failed).

More Ohio high school football scores from Week 8

Around Ohio

Ansonia 44, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 6th

Archbold 42, Swanton 14

Arlington 37, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 14

Barberton 35, Aurora 14

Barnesville 63 Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0

Bay Village Bay 35, Fairview 3

Bellbrook 49, Day. Oakwood 0

Bishop Fenwick 10, Kettering Alter 0

Bloomdale Elmwood 35, Millbury Lake 7

Brookfield 34, Leavittsburg LaBrae 6

Brookville 49, Middletown Madison 7

Bryan 33, Metamora Evergreen 7

Cambridge 28, Vincent Warren 13

Can. Cent. Cath. 49, E. Liverpool 6

Can. South 49, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Canal Fulton Northwest 28, Wooster Triway 7

Canfield 48, Youngs. East 0

Canfield S. Range 42, Jefferson Area 7

Carey 54, Bucyrus 0

Celina 15, Defiance 7

Chardon 55, Madison 0

Cin. 14 Colerain, Liberty Twp. Strike E. 3

Cin. Hills Christian 21, Cin. Summit Country Day 14

Cin. Taft 60, Cin. I intend to 0

Cl. Glenville 39, Cle. E. Tech 0

Cl. Hay 32, Cle. Collinwood 0

Cl. Hts. 50, Maple Hts. 30

Cl. Hts. Lutheran E. 28, Cle. Cent. Cath. 14

Cl. JFK 30, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cl. Rhodes 26, Cle. John Marshall 22

38 Columbus Grove, 12 Ada

Convoy Crestview 21, Spencerville 7

Creston Norwayne 66, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Dalton 55, Rittman 14

Day. Christian 38, Cin. Hillcrest 0

Day. Northridge 34, Troy Christian 0

45 DeGraff Riverside, Casstown Miami E. 0

Defiance Tinora 27, Paulding 8

Dover 28, Youngs. Boardman 10

Dresden Tri-Valley 28, Philo 6

E. Can. 47, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 14

Eaton 21, Carlisle 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 28, Pandora-Gilboa 19

Ft. Recovery 33, 7 Rockford Parkway

Garfield Hts. 36, E. Cle. Shaw 14

Gates Mills Hawken 48, Beachwood 14

Genoa Area 28, Tontogany Otsego 26

Gibsonburg 29, Castalia Margaretta 26

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 27, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13

Hanoverton United 41, Wellsville 8

Harrod Allen E. 30, Bluffton 14

Haviland Wayne Trace 28, Sherwood Fairview 6

Independence 35, Wickliffe 6

Jamestown Greeneview 41, Cedarville 7

Jeromesville Hillsdale 36, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Kansas Lakota 41, Fremont St. Joseph 7

Kirtland 35, Ashtabula Lakeside 8

Lakeside Danbury 38, Sandusky St. Mary 16

43 Liberty Center, 6 Hamler Patrick Henry

Lisbon David Anderson 41, Leetonia 6

Lore City Buckeye Trail 43, Strasburg-Franklin 6

Loveland 29, Morrow Little Miami 7

Magnolia Sandy Valley 29, Uhrichsville Claymont 26

Mansfield Sr. 31, Wooster 11

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Anna 0

Mayfield 40, Eastlake North 21

McComb 52, Cory-Rawson 7

McDermott Scioto NW 28, Franklin Furnace Green 19

Medina 42, Brunswick 21

Milton-Union 47, Tipp City Bethel 6

Mineral Ridge 48, Sebring McKinley 14

Minford 38, Oak Hill 10

Mogadore 47, Ravenna SE 6

Monroe 34, Waynesville 7

Mt. Orab Western Brown 52, Goshen 7

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7, Atwater Waterloo 0

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Bucyrus Wynford 7

Navarre Fairless 40, Akr. Manchester 14

New Carlisle Tecumseh 21, Spring. Shawnee 17

New Middletown Spring. 21, Berlin Center Western Reserve 0

New Philadelphia 10, Lexington 7

Oak Harbor 28, Milan Edison 14

Oberlin Firelands 48, Sheffield Brookside 7

Olmsted Falls 47, Amherst Steele 14

Perrysburg 56, Sylvania Northview 10

Piketon 52, Frankfort Adena 19

Poland Seminary 9, Cortland Lakeview 0

Port Clinton 68, Willard 13

Portsmouth 34, Proctorville Fairland 0

Reedsville Eastern 21, Crown City S. Gallia 0

49 Richmond Edison, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14

Rocky River Lutheran W. 14, Cuyahoga Hts. 8

Sandusky Perkins 21, Norwalk 19

Sidney 28, Fairborn 21

Springboro 41, Clayton Northmont 17

Springfield 38, Centerville 10

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 34, Cin. Purcell Marian 7

St. Clairsville 20, Belmont Union Local 13

St. Marys Memorial 35, Elida 3

Steubenville 32, Taylor Allderdice, Pa. 6

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 15, Bridgeport 14

Strongsville 30, Euclid 0

Struthers 27, Niles McKinley 13

Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0

Sullivan Black River 28, LaGrange Keystone 22

Tiffin Calvert 55, Rayland Buckeye 7

33 Tiffin Columbian, 28 Bellevue

Tol. Christian 43, Holgate 6

Tol. Ottawa Hills 60, Montpelier 14

Tol. Start 34, Tol. Wait 12

Twinsburg 27, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13

63 Van Buren, N. Baltimore 8

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 46 Batavia Clermont NE 7th

Wapakoneta 48, Lima Bath 0

Warren JFK def. Louisville Aquinas, forfeits

Wauseon 7, Delta 3

Waynesfield-Goshen 47, Lima Perry 0

Wheelersburg 49, Waverly 14

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28, Napoleon 0

Williamsburg 48, Lees Creek E. Clinton 22

Youngs. Chaney 42, Warren Howland 0

Youngs. Ursuline 40, Cle. VASJ 0

Thursday’s Central Ohio high school football scores

City League

Independence 54, Briggs 14

Northland 46, Centennial 8

South 14, Eastmoor Academy 7

Walnut Ridge 42, West 0

Marion-Franklin 12, Africentric 6, 2nd quarter, susp.

Around Ohio

Cin. Hughes 42, Cin. Western Hills 8

Day. Meadowdale 20, Day. Belmont 7

Miamisburg 49, Beavercreek 26

Parma Hts. Holy Name 35, Parma Normandy 14

Tol. Bowsher 46, Tol. Woodward 0

Saturday’s Central Ohio high school football schedule

City League

Marion-Franklin at Africentric, completion of suspended game, 1 pm

Mid-State League

Miller at Fisher Catholic

Rosecrans at Fairfield Christian

Area nonleague

Columbus Crusaders at Cincinnati Landmark Christian, 7:30 p.m

High school football schedule for Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 13

City League

West at Marion-Franklin; Eastmoor Academy at Walnut Ridge; South at Briggs; Linden at Whetstone; East at Beechcroft; Mifflin at Northland

Friday, Oct. 14

City League

Independence at Africentric

Ohio Capital Conference

Pickerington North at New Albany; Delaware at Canal Winchester; Olentangy Orange at Hilliard Bradley; Groveport at Newark; Westerville Central at Westland; Westerville North at Worthington Kilbourne; Marysville at Olentangy Berlin; Grove City vs. Gahanna at Fortress Obetz; Thomas Worthington at Hilliard Darby; Hilliard Davidson at Olentangy Liberty; Big Walnut at Dublin Scioto; Dublin Jerome at Olentangy; Westerville South at Franklin Heights; Reynoldsburg at Central Crossing; Lancaster at Pickerington Central; Dublin Coffman at Upper Arlington

Mid-State League

Bexley at Columbus Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Whitehall at Buckeye Valley; Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley; Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek; Liberty Union at Hamilton Township; Fairfield Union at Circleville; Berne Union at Grove City Christian; Rosecrans at Worthington Christian; Fairfield Christian at Miller

Licking County League

Northridge at Utica; Lakewood at Johnstown; Newark Catholic at Heath; Zanesville at Watkins Memorial; Granville at Licking Valley

KMAC

Cardington at Fredericktown; Northmore at Centerburg; Mount Gilead at Danville; East Knox at Loudonville

Area nonleague

Centennial at Watterson; KIPP at Hartley; Cleveland Heights Lutheran East at St. Charles; Ready at Grandview; Harvest Prep at Licking Heights; Martins Ferry at Fisher Catholic; West Jefferson at Fairbanks; Tecumseh at Jonathan Alder; North Union at Indian Lake; Shawnee at London; Greenon at Madison Plains; Highland at River Valley; Pleasant at Galion; Westfall at Piketon; Elgin at Upper Scioto Valley; Marion Harding at Ontario; Ridgedale at Waynesfield-Goshen; Mount Vernon at Mansfield Senior

Saturday, Oct. 15

Surly nonleague

Cin. Riverview East at Millersport, 6 p.m