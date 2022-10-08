Central Ohio high school football scores Week 8
There are three weeks left in the Ohio high school football season and some of the biggest rivalry games in the beginning will be played this month.
The pushes for the postseason and league championships are in full swing.
Which teams moved closer to that goal on Friday in the Columbus and Central Ohio areas? Check out the Week 8 final scores.
Friday’s Central Ohio high school football scoreboard
City League
- Beechcroft 49, Mifflin 0
- East 38, Whetstone 6
Central Catholic League
- Watterson 14, DeSales 12
- Hartley 28, St. Charles 14
Ohio Capital Conference
- Westland at New Albany
- Dublin Jerome 17, Olentangy Berlin 7
- Hilliard Darby 42, Olentangy 21
- Dublin Scioto 32, Delaware 21
- Pickerington Central at Groveport
- Pickerington North 28, Grove City 21
- Gahanna at Westerville Central
- Olentangy Liberty 28, Hilliard Bradley 14
- Newark at Central Crossing
- Reynoldsburg 34, Lancaster 7
- Big Walnut 27, Westerville North 17
- Upper Arlington 41, Olentangy Orange 0
- Westerville South 35, Canal Winchester 20
- Franklin Heights at Worthington Kilbourne
- Hilliard Davidson at Dublin Coffman
- Thomas Worthington 35, Marysville 17
Mid-State League
- Columbus Academy 42, Grandview 0
- Harvest Prep 51, Whitehall 18
- Hamilton Township at Circleville
- Bloom-Carroll 41, Logan Elm 20
- Fairfield Union 35, Liberty Union 26
- Teays Valley 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 7
- Worthington Christian 42, Berne Union 0
Licking County League
- Granville at Zanesville
- Licking Heights at Watkins Memorial
- Lakewood at Newark Catholic
- Heath 54, Northridge 0
- Johnstown 28, Utica 20
KMAC
- Loudonville at Cardington
- Centerburg at Danville
- Mount Gilead at Northmor
- Fredericktown 31, East Knox 8
Area nonleague
- Lucas 49, Linden 12
- Ready 52, Bexley 8
- Logan at Buckeye Valley
- Grove City Christian 55, Millersport 6
- Lima Central Catholic 30, Licking Valley 26
- West Jefferson at Triad
- Bellefontaine 27, Jonathan Alder 7
- Fairbanks at Mechanicsburg
- London at Kenton Ridge
- Madison Plains at South Charleston Southeastern
- Graham 39, North Union 33
- Huntington at Westfall
- Ontario at Pleasant
- Clear Fork 35, Marion Harding 0
- Highland 35, Galion 21
- River Valley at Shelby
- Elgin 40, Ridgemont 20
- Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
- Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgedale
SUMMARIES, ROUNDUP
Watterson 14, DeSales 12
DES 3 0 0 9 – 12
WATT 7 7 0 0 – 14
DES: FG Bangert 36. WATT: Mercer 2 run (Kessinger kick). WATT: Rudzinski 22 pass from McAnitch (Kessinger kick). DES: FG Bangert 27. DES: Noles 3 run (run failed).
Olentangy Liberty 28, Hilliard Bradley 14
HB 7 7 0 0 – 14
OLIB 0 14 14 0 – 28
HB: McCall 12 pass from Fleharty (Walter kick). OLIB: Struck 3 run (Archibald kick). HB: Teah 39 pass from Fleharty (Walter kick). OLIB: Nelson 23 pass from Leonard (Archibald kick). OLIB: Roberts 25 pass from Leonard (Archibald kick). OLIB: Struck 42 pass from Leonard (Archibald kick).
Reynoldsburg 34, Lancaster 7
REY 7 7 13 7 – 34
LANC 0 7 0 0 – 7
REY: Weaver 8 run (Phillips kick). REY: Spann 60 pass from Martin (Phillips kick). LANC: Dickerson 1 run (Thomas kick). REY: Martin 1 run (Phillips kick). REY: Turner 16 run (run failed). REY: Spann 34 pass from Martin (Phillips kick).
Dublin Jerome 17, Olentangy Berlin 7
OB 0 0 7 0 – 7
DJ 10 7 0 0 – 17
DJ: Tschihart 11 pass from Tzagournis (Holden kick). DJ: FG Holden 30. DJ: McLoughlin 6 pass from Tschihart (Holden kick). OB: Fabrizio 3 pass from Brewster (Conrad kick).
28 Pickerington North, Grove City 21
PN 0 8 7 13 – 28
GC 21 0 0 0 – 21
GC: Mills 6 pass from Papas (Line kick). GC: Rose fumble return (Kline kick). GC: Papas 7 run (Kline kick). PN: Green 7 run (Louis run). PN: Green 5 run (Ermlich kick). PN: Taylor 28 run (Ermlich kick). PN: Green 1 run (Ermlich kick).
Johnstown 28, Utica 20
JOHN 0 14 7 7 – 28
UTI 0 7 13 0 – 20
JOHN: Schneider 11 run (Spangler kick). JOHN: Sheets 39 run (Spangler kick). UTI: Chinn 24 pass from Heckman (Fisher kick). UTI: Giffin 1 run (Fisher kick). JOHN: Schneider 6 run (Spangler kick). UTI: Chinn 68 pass from Heckman (2-point conversion failed). JOHN: Thomson 24 pass from Schneider (Spangler kick).
Mount Gilead 36, Northmor 9
MG 8 16 6 6 – 36
NOR 9 0 0 0 – 9
NOR: FG Schnuerer 25. MG: Bland 1 run (Bland run). NOR: Landin 18 pass from Bower (kick failed). MG: George 3 run (George run). MG: Bland 1 run (Bland run). MG: Bland fumble return (pass failed). MG: George 1 run (pass failed).
More Ohio high school football scores from Week 8
Around Ohio
Ansonia 44, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 6th
Archbold 42, Swanton 14
Arlington 37, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 14
Barberton 35, Aurora 14
Barnesville 63 Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0
Bay Village Bay 35, Fairview 3
Bellbrook 49, Day. Oakwood 0
Bishop Fenwick 10, Kettering Alter 0
Bloomdale Elmwood 35, Millbury Lake 7
Brookfield 34, Leavittsburg LaBrae 6
Brookville 49, Middletown Madison 7
Bryan 33, Metamora Evergreen 7
Cambridge 28, Vincent Warren 13
Can. Cent. Cath. 49, E. Liverpool 6
Can. South 49, Massillon Tuslaw 7
Canal Fulton Northwest 28, Wooster Triway 7
Canfield 48, Youngs. East 0
Canfield S. Range 42, Jefferson Area 7
Carey 54, Bucyrus 0
Celina 15, Defiance 7
Chardon 55, Madison 0
Cin. 14 Colerain, Liberty Twp. Strike E. 3
Cin. Hills Christian 21, Cin. Summit Country Day 14
Cin. Taft 60, Cin. I intend to 0
Cl. Glenville 39, Cle. E. Tech 0
Cl. Hay 32, Cle. Collinwood 0
Cl. Hts. 50, Maple Hts. 30
Cl. Hts. Lutheran E. 28, Cle. Cent. Cath. 14
Cl. JFK 30, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Cl. Rhodes 26, Cle. John Marshall 22
38 Columbus Grove, 12 Ada
Convoy Crestview 21, Spencerville 7
Creston Norwayne 66, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Dalton 55, Rittman 14
Day. Christian 38, Cin. Hillcrest 0
Day. Northridge 34, Troy Christian 0
45 DeGraff Riverside, Casstown Miami E. 0
Defiance Tinora 27, Paulding 8
Dover 28, Youngs. Boardman 10
Dresden Tri-Valley 28, Philo 6
E. Can. 47, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 14
Eaton 21, Carlisle 0
Findlay Liberty-Benton 28, Pandora-Gilboa 19
Ft. Recovery 33, 7 Rockford Parkway
Garfield Hts. 36, E. Cle. Shaw 14
Gates Mills Hawken 48, Beachwood 14
Genoa Area 28, Tontogany Otsego 26
Gibsonburg 29, Castalia Margaretta 26
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 27, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13
Hanoverton United 41, Wellsville 8
Harrod Allen E. 30, Bluffton 14
Haviland Wayne Trace 28, Sherwood Fairview 6
Independence 35, Wickliffe 6
Jamestown Greeneview 41, Cedarville 7
Jeromesville Hillsdale 36, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Kansas Lakota 41, Fremont St. Joseph 7
Kirtland 35, Ashtabula Lakeside 8
Lakeside Danbury 38, Sandusky St. Mary 16
43 Liberty Center, 6 Hamler Patrick Henry
Lisbon David Anderson 41, Leetonia 6
Lore City Buckeye Trail 43, Strasburg-Franklin 6
Loveland 29, Morrow Little Miami 7
Magnolia Sandy Valley 29, Uhrichsville Claymont 26
Mansfield Sr. 31, Wooster 11
Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Anna 0
Mayfield 40, Eastlake North 21
McComb 52, Cory-Rawson 7
McDermott Scioto NW 28, Franklin Furnace Green 19
Medina 42, Brunswick 21
Milton-Union 47, Tipp City Bethel 6
Mineral Ridge 48, Sebring McKinley 14
Minford 38, Oak Hill 10
Mogadore 47, Ravenna SE 6
Monroe 34, Waynesville 7
Mt. Orab Western Brown 52, Goshen 7
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7, Atwater Waterloo 0
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Bucyrus Wynford 7
Navarre Fairless 40, Akr. Manchester 14
New Carlisle Tecumseh 21, Spring. Shawnee 17
New Middletown Spring. 21, Berlin Center Western Reserve 0
New Philadelphia 10, Lexington 7
Oak Harbor 28, Milan Edison 14
Oberlin Firelands 48, Sheffield Brookside 7
Olmsted Falls 47, Amherst Steele 14
Perrysburg 56, Sylvania Northview 10
Piketon 52, Frankfort Adena 19
Poland Seminary 9, Cortland Lakeview 0
Port Clinton 68, Willard 13
Portsmouth 34, Proctorville Fairland 0
Reedsville Eastern 21, Crown City S. Gallia 0
49 Richmond Edison, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14
Rocky River Lutheran W. 14, Cuyahoga Hts. 8
Sandusky Perkins 21, Norwalk 19
Sidney 28, Fairborn 21
Springboro 41, Clayton Northmont 17
Springfield 38, Centerville 10
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 34, Cin. Purcell Marian 7
St. Clairsville 20, Belmont Union Local 13
St. Marys Memorial 35, Elida 3
Steubenville 32, Taylor Allderdice, Pa. 6
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 15, Bridgeport 14
Strongsville 30, Euclid 0
Struthers 27, Niles McKinley 13
Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
Sullivan Black River 28, LaGrange Keystone 22
Tiffin Calvert 55, Rayland Buckeye 7
33 Tiffin Columbian, 28 Bellevue
Tol. Christian 43, Holgate 6
Tol. Ottawa Hills 60, Montpelier 14
Tol. Start 34, Tol. Wait 12
Twinsburg 27, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13
63 Van Buren, N. Baltimore 8
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 46 Batavia Clermont NE 7th
Wapakoneta 48, Lima Bath 0
Warren JFK def. Louisville Aquinas, forfeits
Wauseon 7, Delta 3
Waynesfield-Goshen 47, Lima Perry 0
Wheelersburg 49, Waverly 14
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28, Napoleon 0
Williamsburg 48, Lees Creek E. Clinton 22
Youngs. Chaney 42, Warren Howland 0
Youngs. Ursuline 40, Cle. VASJ 0
Thursday’s Central Ohio high school football scores
City League
- Independence 54, Briggs 14
- Northland 46, Centennial 8
- South 14, Eastmoor Academy 7
- Walnut Ridge 42, West 0
- Marion-Franklin 12, Africentric 6, 2nd quarter, susp.
Around Ohio
- Cin. Hughes 42, Cin. Western Hills 8
- Day. Meadowdale 20, Day. Belmont 7
- Miamisburg 49, Beavercreek 26
- Parma Hts. Holy Name 35, Parma Normandy 14
- Tol. Bowsher 46, Tol. Woodward 0
Saturday’s Central Ohio high school football schedule
City League
- Marion-Franklin at Africentric, completion of suspended game, 1 pm
Mid-State League
- Miller at Fisher Catholic
- Rosecrans at Fairfield Christian
Area nonleague
- Columbus Crusaders at Cincinnati Landmark Christian, 7:30 p.m
High school football schedule for Week 9
Thursday, Oct. 13
City League
West at Marion-Franklin; Eastmoor Academy at Walnut Ridge; South at Briggs; Linden at Whetstone; East at Beechcroft; Mifflin at Northland
Friday, Oct. 14
City League
Independence at Africentric
Ohio Capital Conference
Pickerington North at New Albany; Delaware at Canal Winchester; Olentangy Orange at Hilliard Bradley; Groveport at Newark; Westerville Central at Westland; Westerville North at Worthington Kilbourne; Marysville at Olentangy Berlin; Grove City vs. Gahanna at Fortress Obetz; Thomas Worthington at Hilliard Darby; Hilliard Davidson at Olentangy Liberty; Big Walnut at Dublin Scioto; Dublin Jerome at Olentangy; Westerville South at Franklin Heights; Reynoldsburg at Central Crossing; Lancaster at Pickerington Central; Dublin Coffman at Upper Arlington
Mid-State League
Bexley at Columbus Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Whitehall at Buckeye Valley; Bloom-Carroll at Teays Valley; Logan Elm at Amanda-Clearcreek; Liberty Union at Hamilton Township; Fairfield Union at Circleville; Berne Union at Grove City Christian; Rosecrans at Worthington Christian; Fairfield Christian at Miller
Licking County League
Northridge at Utica; Lakewood at Johnstown; Newark Catholic at Heath; Zanesville at Watkins Memorial; Granville at Licking Valley
KMAC
Cardington at Fredericktown; Northmore at Centerburg; Mount Gilead at Danville; East Knox at Loudonville
Area nonleague
Centennial at Watterson; KIPP at Hartley; Cleveland Heights Lutheran East at St. Charles; Ready at Grandview; Harvest Prep at Licking Heights; Martins Ferry at Fisher Catholic; West Jefferson at Fairbanks; Tecumseh at Jonathan Alder; North Union at Indian Lake; Shawnee at London; Greenon at Madison Plains; Highland at River Valley; Pleasant at Galion; Westfall at Piketon; Elgin at Upper Scioto Valley; Marion Harding at Ontario; Ridgedale at Waynesfield-Goshen; Mount Vernon at Mansfield Senior
Saturday, Oct. 15
Surly nonleague
Cin. Riverview East at Millersport, 6 p.m