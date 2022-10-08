Central Ohio high school football scores Week 8

There are three weeks left in the Ohio high school football season and some of the biggest rivalry games in the beginning will be played this month.

The pushes for the postseason and league championships are in full swing.

Which teams moved closer to that goal on Friday in the Columbus and Central Ohio areas? Check out the Week 8 final scores.

Friday’s Central Ohio high school football scoreboard

City League

  • Beechcroft 49, Mifflin 0
  • East 38, Whetstone 6

Central Catholic League

  • Watterson 14, DeSales 12
  • Hartley 28, St. Charles 14

Ohio Capital Conference

  • Westland at New Albany
  • Dublin Jerome 17, Olentangy Berlin 7
  • Hilliard Darby 42, Olentangy 21
  • Dublin Scioto 32, Delaware 21
  • Pickerington Central at Groveport
  • Pickerington North 28, Grove City 21
  • Gahanna at Westerville Central
  • Olentangy Liberty 28, Hilliard Bradley 14
  • Newark at Central Crossing
  • Reynoldsburg 34, Lancaster 7
  • Big Walnut 27, Westerville North 17
  • Upper Arlington 41, Olentangy Orange 0
  • Westerville South 35, Canal Winchester 20
  • Franklin Heights at Worthington Kilbourne
  • Hilliard Davidson at Dublin Coffman
  • Thomas Worthington 35, Marysville 17

Mid-State League

  • Columbus Academy 42, Grandview 0
  • Harvest Prep 51, Whitehall 18
  • Hamilton Township at Circleville
  • Bloom-Carroll 41, Logan Elm 20
  • Fairfield Union 35, Liberty Union 26
  • Teays Valley 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 7
  • Worthington Christian 42, Berne Union 0

Licking County League

  • Granville at Zanesville
  • Licking Heights at Watkins Memorial
  • Lakewood at Newark Catholic
  • Heath 54, Northridge 0
  • Johnstown 28, Utica 20

KMAC

  • Loudonville at Cardington
  • Centerburg at Danville
  • Mount Gilead at Northmor
  • Fredericktown 31, East Knox 8

Area nonleague

  • Lucas 49, Linden 12
  • Ready 52, Bexley 8
  • Logan at Buckeye Valley
  • Grove City Christian 55, Millersport 6
  • Lima Central Catholic 30, Licking Valley 26
  • West Jefferson at Triad
  • Bellefontaine 27, Jonathan Alder 7
  • Fairbanks at Mechanicsburg
  • London at Kenton Ridge
  • Madison Plains at South Charleston Southeastern
  • Graham 39, North Union 33
  • Huntington at Westfall
  • Ontario at Pleasant
  • Clear Fork 35, Marion Harding 0
  • Highland 35, Galion 21
  • River Valley at Shelby
  • Elgin 40, Ridgemont 20
  • Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
  • Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgedale

SUMMARIES, ROUNDUP

Watterson 14, DeSales 12

DES 3 0 0 9 – 12

WATT 7 7 0 0 – 14

DES: FG Bangert 36. WATT: Mercer 2 run (Kessinger kick). WATT: Rudzinski 22 pass from McAnitch (Kessinger kick). DES: FG Bangert 27. DES: Noles 3 run (run failed).

Olentangy Liberty 28, Hilliard Bradley 14

HB 7 7 0 0 – 14

OLIB 0 14 14 0 – 28

HB: McCall 12 pass from Fleharty (Walter kick). OLIB: Struck 3 run (Archibald kick). HB: Teah 39 pass from Fleharty (Walter kick). OLIB: Nelson 23 pass from Leonard (Archibald kick). OLIB: Roberts 25 pass from Leonard (Archibald kick). OLIB: Struck 42 pass from Leonard (Archibald kick).

Reynoldsburg 34, Lancaster 7

REY 7 7 13 7 – 34

LANC 0 7 0 0 – 7

REY: Weaver 8 run (Phillips kick). REY: Spann 60 pass from Martin (Phillips kick). LANC: Dickerson 1 run (Thomas kick). REY: Martin 1 run (Phillips kick). REY: Turner 16 run (run failed). REY: Spann 34 pass from Martin (Phillips kick).

Dublin Jerome 17, Olentangy Berlin 7

OB 0 0 7 0 – 7

DJ 10 7 0 0 – 17

DJ: Tschihart 11 pass from Tzagournis (Holden kick). DJ: FG Holden 30. DJ: McLoughlin 6 pass from Tschihart (Holden kick). OB: Fabrizio 3 pass from Brewster (Conrad kick).

28 Pickerington North, Grove City 21

PN 0 8 7 13 – 28

GC 21 0 0 0 – 21

GC: Mills 6 pass from Papas (Line kick). GC: Rose fumble return (Kline kick). GC: Papas 7 run (Kline kick). PN: Green 7 run (Louis run). PN: Green 5 run (Ermlich kick). PN: Taylor 28 run (Ermlich kick). PN: Green 1 run (Ermlich kick).

Johnstown 28, Utica 20

JOHN 0 14 7 7 – 28

UTI 0 7 13 0 – 20

JOHN: Schneider 11 run (Spangler kick). JOHN: Sheets 39 run (Spangler kick). UTI: Chinn 24 pass from Heckman (Fisher kick). UTI: Giffin 1 run (Fisher kick). JOHN: Schneider 6 run (Spangler kick). UTI: Chinn 68 pass from Heckman (2-point conversion failed). JOHN: Thomson 24 pass from Schneider (Spangler kick).

Mount Gilead 36, Northmor 9

MG 8 16 6 6 – 36

NOR 9 0 0 0 – 9

NOR: FG Schnuerer 25. MG: Bland 1 run (Bland run). NOR: Landin 18 pass from Bower (kick failed). MG: George 3 run (George run). MG: Bland 1 run (Bland run). MG: Bland fumble return (pass failed). MG: George 1 run (pass failed).

