Central moves up in football rankings

Quarterback Brady Ketchum had four TD passes Saturday against St. Olaf.

PELLA—Central College inched up one spot to No. 13 in this week’s D3football.com top 25.

The Dutch outscored St. Olaf College (Minn.) 44-13 to climb in the first regular-season poll. The American Football Coaches Association’s coaches’ rankings won’t launch until later in the season.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) is a unanimous choice at No. 1 after hammering former No. 11 Muhlenberg College (Pa.) 62-11. The only change in the top 10 is at No. 4, where Saint John’s University (Minn.) rose a spot after toppling perennial power Wisconsin-Whitewater 24-10. Wisconsin-Whitewater slipped from No. 4 to No. 6.

American Rivers foes Wartburg College and Coe College are among those also receiving votes.

Central plays host to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Saturday in a 1 pm game at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium.

D3football.com top 25

Dropped out: Well. 25 Birmingham-Southern.

Others receiving votes: Carnegie Mellon 46; Birmingham-Southern 36; Washington & Jefferson 23; Union 15; Lake Forest 11; Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 10; Wartburg 9; Albion 7; John Carroll 6; Coe 4; Gustavus Adolphus 3; Wis.—Stout 3; Williams 2; Huntingdon 1; Mount St. Joseph 1; Rowan 1.