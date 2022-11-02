Central Mountain volleyball Dominates Altoona in district semifinals | News, Sports, Jobs

MILL HALL–Just a couple weeks ago, during the regular season, the Central Mountain Wildcats faced the Altoona Mountain Lions and were beaten 3-1 on the road. But on Tuesday night, in a district semifinal match, the Wildcats knew the stakes were different and that they had to play better–and they did. The Central Mountain Wildcats advanced to Thursday’s district championship game after defeating the Mountain Lions 3-0 at home.

“We played these girls two weeks ago at Altoona and they beat us three to one,” Central Mountain Coach Chipp McCann said after the game. “The message beforehand (was) to show up and play volleyball.”

“It was a little disappointing for us,” Altoona Coach John Saboe said. “We had hoped to be able to come in and pull out a win this evening. Our girls gave a great effort tonight, they worked hard. Unfortunately, the balances didn’t go our way.”

The Mountain Lions established their presence early in the match. Taking a 5-1 lead off a few Central Mountain service errors, Altoona did a solid job digging out spikes that came from Central Mountain’s side of the net. But the Wildcats got back into it. The Wildcats blocked several balls at the net and made crucial tips that threw the Mountain Lions off.

As the Wildcats tied the match, 9-9, Altoona tried getting ahead, but Central Mountain’s Olivia Rockey–among others–did a good job keeping the Wildcats in the set. For Altoona, Sami Page and Emma Clouser did a nice job keeping the Mountain Lions ahead. After the Wildcats climbed back to take an 18-17 lead, the Wildcats continued their phenomenal play, eventually going up 22-18. Then, Altoona would not go away, scoring three unanswered points to make it 22-21. But the Wildcats countered with three points of their own to win the set 25-21.

“I liked that we hung in there, changed the momentum and carried it into set two and from there into set three,” Coach McCann said.

In set two, the Wildcats used momentum from their first set to boost ahead to a fast start in set two. With a 6-1 Wildcats lead, Keely Rohrbach and Kyleigh McDermit’s decisive play at the net kept the Wildcats momentum going. The Wildcats eventually rattled off 11 consecutive points before Altoona scored, making the score 12-2.

“It gives us a huge advantage (being able to go on a run),” Coach McCann said. “We’ve been on the flip side of that a few times this season, it put us in a hole and we weren’t able to come back from it.”

But Altoona continued to fight back. After a couple service errors from the Wildcats and a few spikes from Altoona, the score was now 13-7. From here, Altoona added a few more points in the set, but the Wildcats would take the second set 25-15 to go up 2-0 in the match.

In the third set, both teams got off to good starts with each team equalizing the score as one tried to get ahead. As the set continued, it was the Mountain Lions who took a 13-10 edge, forcing a Central Mountain timeout.

“Our kids battled,” Coach Saboe said. “I think our kids kept a spirit of ‘never say die’ attitude. They were constantly trying to get after the ball, constantly trying to improve and take steps forward. Unfortunately, it just didn’t bounce our way.”

Following the timeout, the Wildcats regrouped and went on an 8-0 run to regain the lead, 18-14. Wildcats’ libero Reese Walizer’s consecutive serves–and eventually many digs–proved to be a factor as Altoona tried to Spike a lot of balls. As Altoona tried cutting the Wildcats lead with a few points, the Wildcats finished the set on a 7-5 run to win the set 25-19 and the match 3-0.

The Wildcats face off against State College in the District Six 4A Championship game on Thursday night at Bald Eagle High School in Wingate. The game will be a ‘black out’ theme for those in attendance.

The Lions will be a good test for the Wildcats, but they know what they are up against to capture the school’s first district banner. This game will be all about capturing a district title, something the Wildcats’ volleyball program has yet to do.

“They’re (State College) the cream of the crop when it comes to district six volleyball,” Coach McCann concluded. “So, it’s going to be a huge challenge for us. Fortunately, we know what we’re up against. If we show up, there’s no reason we can’t bring that banner back here and put it up on the wall.”

Central Mountain 3, Altoona 0

25-21, 25-15, 25-19.