Central Michigan Pulls Away From EIU Men’s Basketball

Box Score

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Central Michigan broke open a close game with an extended run Midway through the opening half as CMU beat Eastern Illinois, 76-60, on Sunday afternoon.

Leading 14-11, Markus Harding opened what would be an extended run by the Chippewas as they hit 6-of-7 shots from the floor to go on a 24-3 run. The last CMU basket in the run was by Kevin Miller with a driving lay-up making it 38-14 with 3:57 left in the half.

Rodolfo Bolis ended the CMU run with a basket for EIU with 2:32 left in the first half as CMU led 42-21 at that break. Miller scored 13 of his 23 points in the opening half.

Kinyon Hodges led EIU with ten points scoring eight in the opening half. EIU shot 23 percent in the opening half, including 4-of-15 from the foul line in the first half.

The shooting percentages for EIU improved in the second half shooting 39 percent from the floor in the second half and 14-of-20 from the foul line.

EIU would cut into the CMU lead in the second half with good play from freshmen Sincere Malone and Kyle Thomas. EIU cut the lead to 68-54 with 4:11 left in the game.

Malone and Thomas both finished with eight points. Nick Ellington had a team-high nine rebounds. Cameron Haffner knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the final six minutes of the game.

Harding had 19 points and eight rebounds while Brian Taylor pulled down 13 rebounds.

CMU improved to 1-1 on the year. EIU fell to 0-3.