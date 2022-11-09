Central Michigan Life – GUEST COLUMN: Show your Chippewa pride, support volleyball team in Central v. Western

Get ready to see the Central Michigan University volleyball team compete against Western Michigan University at 6 pm Nov. 11 in McGuirk arena.

There will be a “White Out” theme for the game and it would be a great Pleasure to have every Chippewa come in their best white outfits and “Max out McGuirk.”

With the support of promoting and showing out, all Chippewas should be fired up to see the volleyball team defeat the Broncos. The stands should be packed to full capacity with the goal of 5,000 fans in the stands to show our Chippewa pride!

To Honor students and fans for coming, free T-Shirts will be given out to show Gratitude for being a part of this big event.

Also at the game, the CMU Sports Corporation will be going around and selling wristbands to make the game memorable while helping their funds.

To gather more support and help students be involved, the CMU Sports Corporation has reached out to every Sorority and Fraternity on campus for them to come out and show their pride. Every Sorority and Fraternity that comes will get a big shout out on the video board.

This is great recognition and great support for the volleyball team against Western Michigan University.

Maddie Whitfield, #7, is one of the greatest blockers to ever step foot on a CMU court. She was named Mid-American Conference West Division Defensive Player of the Week after totaling 17 blocks in the game against Akron.

Along with some of our other starters, Mallory Hernandez had ten kills last game, with Anna Erickson following behind with nine kills. Claire Ammeraal finished the game against Akron with 32 and Elly Medendorp finished with five blocks. Aly Gurtiza and Kamryn Olson posted 14 and 12 digs.

The Chippewas will be a great team to watch against Western!

Provided by the CMU Sports Corporation. For more information about the upcoming volleyball game, visit CMU athletics.