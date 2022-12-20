Central Michigan Life – Five CMU football players invited to pre-draft senior All-Star games

As the college football season draws to a close and the NFL draft season begins, Senior All-Star Game invites are being rolled out. Five Central Michigan football players earned invitations to various showcases as they hope to punch their way into the NFL.

Thomas Incoom, a senior defensive end and Valdosta State transfer, was the first to do so. On November 28, it was announced that Incoom had accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl – widely regarded as the top pre-draft senior showcase held February 4 in Mobile, Alabama at 2:30 pm

In 2022, Incoom led the Chippewas and tied for third in the Nation in sacks with 11.5 and was an All-MAC First Team selection. Additionally, his 19.0 TFLs ranked sixth in the Nation and led the team. In 2021, he made two starts and recorded 8.5 TFLs and four sacks.

Incoom has also been invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Senior tight end Joel Wilson was invited to the National Football League Players Association Collegiate Bowl after being named Third Team All-MAC this season. The NFLPA will take place on January 28 at 7 pm

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl attracts over 200 members of NFL coaching staffs from all 32 teams where they can watch the players practice and conduct interviews.

Wilson played in nine games this season after a season-ending ankle injury he suffered against Northern Illinois. Despite his season being cut short, he ranked second on the team in receptions (44) and receiving yards (445). He led the team in touchdown receptions with six.

A trio of Seniors received invitations to the Tropical Bowl in Offensive linemen Jamezz Kimbrough, Cole Johnson and wide receiver Carlos Carriere. The Tropical Bowl is held in Orlando Florida and is the first event in the pre-draft schedule that will feature CMU players. The game will be played on January 23 at 4 pm

Johnson saw action in 12 career games, while Kimbrough started at center in 31 games between 2017-2022. Kimbrough was a Second Team All-MAC selection in 2022.

Carriere, the transfer from Maryland, led the Chippewas in receptions (45) and receiving yards (520) while recording two touchdown receptions. He totaled 38 receptions, 480 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 31 games at Maryland from 2017-2021.