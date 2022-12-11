Central Michigan Life – CMU men’s basketball falls to Tulsa

Sprinting down the court, Central Michigan men’s basketball freshman guard Reggie Bass looked for an open man as Tulsa’s defense rushed back on defense.

Finding freshman guard Max Marjele open on the left side of the court, Bass threw the ball his way.

Settling the ball in his hands and taking the shot, Marjele tied the game at 61 with 3:24 left in the game.

In his first career start, Marjele ended the night with eight points, four rebounds, and five assists.

Unable to keep the momentum, the Chippewas fell to Tulsa 70-63 on Saturday.

CMU falls to 5-5 on the season, while Tulsa snaps a five-game losing streak with an overall record of 3-6.

The Chippewas were without sophomore guard Kevin Miller, who was still in a boot on the sidelines.

Taking advantage of Chippewa turnovers, the Golden Hurricanes took an early lead. Three minutes into the game senior guard Brain Taylor put CMU on the board with a jumper. A layup followed by a three-pointer from senior center Miroslav Stafl tied the game at seven with 17:47 left in the half.

Stafl had a season-high of 11 points and three rebounds.

Falling into a scoring drought on both ends, the Chippewas and the Golden Hurricanes went three minutes without scoring. A Tulsa layup ended the Golden Hurricanes scoring drought as they regained the lead. Sophomore center Markus Harding broke the Chippewas scoring drought and put CMU within one with back-to-back layups.

Freshman forward Ola Ajiboye gave CMU its first lead of the game with a layup to make the score 15-14.

Tulsa went on a 12-0 run to grab its largest lead with one minute remaining in the half. Two three-point jump shots from Marjele followed by a Carrington McCaskill dunk cut the Golden Hurricanes’ lead to five going into the second half.

Taking control after halftime, the Chippewas went on a 6-0 run within the first minute, tying the game at 31.

With the lead Bouncing back and forth, free throws became the name of the game for both teams. CMU went 86% at the free throw line while the Golden Hurricanes were 80% at the line.

The Chippewas were led by Taylor with 14 points and five rebounds.

A 5-0 run by the Chippewas helped tie the game at 61 with 3:32 left in the game. But CMU went cold under the basket, and Tulsa outscored the Chippewas 70-63.

The Chippewas take on Missouri State in Springfield on Sunday at 6 pm