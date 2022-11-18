Central Michigan at Minnesota Basketball Preview and Prediction

Minnesota is back on the court Tonight against Central Michigan looking to get past Monday’s struggle versus DePaul. The Gophers will look to turn around a rough outing when they face the Chippewas (1-1).

Game Information

Tip Off: 8:00pm central time (tonight)

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming Link: Watch

Audio: Listen

Radio: 1130AM

Where: Williams Arena

The Storyline

I go to the word “must win” about 4-5 times a year so I use the phrase commonly. Then again I feel like if Minnesota loses this game tonight they would be in a really bad way while the rest of the Big Ten is undefeated (save Michigan State’s one point loss to Gonzaga). Sure, some of the league has yet to play a high major or even a mid major team yet, but the Gophers can’t afford to have lost to both DePaul by 16 points and fall to Central Michigan two weeks into the season. Tonight this Younger Gopher team needs to respond to Monday’s struggle and come out ahead.

Minnesota has been a banged up team. Of course they lost Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen for the season, again, and they are still at least a week away from seeing the pre-season All Big Ten wing Jamison Battle on the floor. But Dawson Garcia is playing full time after some muscle issues and Braeden Carrington saw his first action after dealing with an ankle sprain. Minnesota is getting healthier and they need to be.

Central Michigan is 1-1. They defeated division two opponent Northwood by 27 in an exhibition, knocked off Eastern Illinois 76-60, but lost to Marquette 73-97. CMU was picked last among the dozen teams in the MAC preview by Lindy’s as they lost five key players from last year including three of their top four scorers. CMU does return six-foot 160 pound sophomore Kevin “Boopie” Miller who led the team in scoring and assists last season. Miller is a Lightning quick playmaker so Minnesota will have to prepare for yet another team that has an ultra quick top player.

#Gophers struggled to rebound in their first loss. Ben Johnson talked to his team about Jordan Murphy the school’s all-time leading rebounder and how his players need a different mentality on attacking the glass Thursday against Central Michigan. @StribSports pic.twitter.com/X4ODk2lvOZ — Marcus R. Fuller (@Marcus_R_Fuller) November 16, 2022

The Numbers

Miller has complete free reign over this team. He’s the leading scorer and playmaker with 37 points and 13 assists in two games. Miller has been to the foul line 14 times in two contests and he’s had 14 shot attempts in the lane in two games. On the flip side, Miller has 14 turnovers in two games and he has not looked to extend the defense much with his jumper (three three-point attempts in 62 minutes played). Miller took three Threes a game last year though and made 36 percent of them.

Want some bad news statistically? CMU is an excellent defensive rebounding team it appears and they’ve grabbed 19 Offensive boards in two games. Good news for Gopher fans? Outside of the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior Jesse Zarzuela who is 7 of 16 at the arc, this has been a very poor three point shooting team so far. They are 29 percent at the arc through two games and without Zarzuela’s stroke the team is shooting 6 of 29. In fact, only two guys on the team have hit more than one three this season. Even in their blowout exhibition win CMU only shot 6 of 20 at the arc. They have also been credited for 40 turnovers in two games including 22 of them in a win against Western Illinois.

When it comes to the Gophers there is really only one number I want to talk about, and it’s the number 49. As in forty-nine Offensive rebounds given up in THREE games. And two of those opponents were low major teams! Last year the Gophers only gave up 19 offensive boards through three games. It took the opposition six games to hit 49 Offensive boards collected against Minnesota last season. Several Gophers need to rebound better: Treyton Thompson simply needs to collect when he gets to the ball, Joshua Ola-Joseph has ONE defensive rebound in 58 minutes played and Jaden Henley has four defensive boards in 80 minutes played!

The Match-Ups

CMU has been starting a bigger line-up of Miller at six feet, 6’3 freshman shooting guard Reggie Bass (a former Illinois commit), 6’6, 205 Brian Taylor at the three, and then 6’10 260 pound juco transfer Markus Harding and 6’11 210 pound Nicholas Pavrette at 6’10 and 210 pounds. That said, Pavrette has quickly lost out to Zarzuela who is a 6th Man that plays 30+ minutes a game.

So the Gophers will need to have a body on the quick guard Kevin Miller and a hand Chasing the shot attempts of Zarauela. Will Ramberg will handle one of the responsibilities, but which one? I’m still not sure this early in the season as we have seen Will defend the speedier players at times but I’d say it’s time for Ta’Lon Cooper to step up and handle that job. That would then put Ramberg on Zarzuela, and Jaden Henley Defending fellow freshman Reggie Bass. Two-thirds of the Bass shot attempts have come at the arc this year.

Inside at 260 pounds I am sure we will see a lot of Markus Harding against Pharrell Payne. Harding is scoring 11 points a game hitting 9 of his 15 shot attempts while Payne has missed one shot in three games! They are of similar height and weight. Dawson Garcia will likely start with Pavrette and then when CMU gets smaller he will have to defend another 6’6 210 pound experienced combo forward in Brian Taylor. Taylor has scored the majority of his 23 points in two games actively around the basket.

This is a game where Minnesota NEEDS to get Dawson Garcia going early and building some confidence in his all around ability to score. Dawson is a good face-up shooter and he can score around the rim, there just isn’t any space for him to operate right now around the basket with the Gophers having so few shooting options from the Perimeter (besides himself). Tonight needs to be a game where Garcia has a good shooting game, Payne wins his battle in the paint, and the Gophers find somebody to make some shots behind the arc (Treyton Thompson? Jaden Henley? Braeden Carrington?).

Prediction

I think Minnesota is angry about Monday and ready to take that out on Central Michigan. I don’t think CMU is as bad as their 12th of 12 MAC Prediction but at the same time, this is a mix of young players, junior college players, a couple parallel transfers, and a holdover or two. Marquette beat CMU by 24 and the Gophers need to win this game by double digits. A bounce back Tonight is a MUST.

Minnesota 70 CMU 57