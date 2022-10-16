Central men suffer soccer loss at Loras

Next Game: at Buena Vista 10/19/2022 | 6:30 p.m October 19 (Wed) / 6:30 p.m at Buena Vista History

DUBUQUE — Unable to convert early scoring opportunities, the Central College men’s soccer team was handed a 3-0 loss at Loras College Saturday afternoon.

It took less than two minutes for the Dutch (2-9-2, 1-3-1 American Rivers Conference) to put a shot on frame against the Duhawks (7-5-1, 3-1-1 conference). The Dutch added a second shot on frame in the eighth minute but couldn’t get either one across the line. Loras would score his first goal in the fifth minute.

“Soccer remains a strange and puzzling game sometimes,” Coach Garry Laidlaw said. “I thought we got out to a Flying start, created two really good chances. And yet we found ourselves down a goal five minutes into the game.

Loras would take a 2-0 lead in the 28th minute, but it did not dampen Laidlaw’s opinion of the team’s performance in the first half.

“In over two decades in coming to this stadium to play,” Laidlaw said. “It might have been the best half of soccer we played here. Yet, we found ourselves down 2-0.”

Matthew West (senior, Runnells, Southeast Polk HS) had three shot attempts, putting one on frame.

“That was by far his best game of the season,” Laidlaw said. “He could have had two goals in the first five minutes, it just doesn’t want to fall for him. I was encouraged by him getting into those positions and having those opportunities.”

The Dutch travel to Storm Lake for a 6:30 pm match against Buena Vista University on Wednesday.

“The teams above us are all gaining more points,” Laidlaw said. “Three points on Wednesday is going to be critical for us to stay in the race and hold on to the hope of making the tournament. I have no question of the way our attitude is that we will keep battling until the end.”