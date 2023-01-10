Central McLean Cougars Girls Basketball

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – Only 20 teams make the Weekly Class-B poll in boys and girls basketball, and just three teams are in the same position as they were last week. Central McLean is one of the teams climbing up in the girls ranking.

The Cougars are ranked fourth and they won their eighth straight game to open the season on Saturday.

Central McLean finished one win shy of the State Tournament last year and the team returns a lot of talent from that roster.

“We have three goals: effort, attitude and teamwork — and effort is number one. Hard work is not asked, it’s a requirement, and they know it, so they just go do it. If you’re working hard, sooner or later things will come Loose and you’ll start getting some shot to fall, you’ll get some turnovers, things like that as long as you always keep working hard, don’t get frustrated, have a good attitude and keep pushing through,” said Ethan Vaagene, Central McLean head coach.

The Cougars were just like the rest of the region last month. Having game schedules reworked due to blizzards and even getting on the practice floor was a challenge for everyone as well.

“It feels good. After the two weeks we had off for Christmas break it was kind of boring. We were ready to get back and get back to games, get back to being with our coaches and our team and each other,” said Ashtyn Smith, Central McLean senior.

“December was hard as coaches and players because of the weather it messed up a lot of things,” said Vaagene. “Getting to practices when you’re trying to build and do different things. It’s really tough when you get one practice a week and then you get four snow days and girls sit around. There’s only so much they can do at home on a treadmill, whatever, and then Christmas break, they’re not in school and you’re trying to keep them active and trying to do something, so I’m glad the new year is here it gets them back in their routine.”

The Cougars have a big Region Five battle on Tuesday. Central McLean plays at ninth-ranked Garrison. Both teams are undefeated.

