Central Linn girls basketball wins at Heppner

Maya Rowland scored 20 points with four 3-pointers Friday in Central Linn’s 48-16 win at Heppner in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Gemma Rowland added 10 points, Bailey McManus six and Lulu Howard five for the Cobras.

Central Linn (4-0) plays Weston-McEwen on Saturday at Heppner.

More girls basketball scores: South Medford 68, Corvallis 52; Philomath 36, Redmond 31; Estacada 44, Sweet Home 39; Monroe/Alsea 50, Yoncalla 35

Boys basketball

Brysen Kachel had 22 points to lead West Albany in a 57-45 home loss to top-ranked Summit.

Austin Simmons added six points and Austin Strandy five for the Bulldogs (3-2), who play Seattle Academy on Wednesday in the first of three games at the Les Schwab Oregon Holiday Hoopfest at Summit in Bend.

More boys basketball scores: Crescent Valley 40, Willamette 31; Lebanon 50, Eagle Point 43; Corvallis 58, Centennial 43; Estacada 62, Sweet Home 51 (OT); Philomath 56, Junction City 49; Monroe 58, Yoncalla 34; Heppner 56, Central Linn 50

Swimming

RJ Abbott and Kirsten Sautel both won two individual events and swam on a winning relay Friday to lead Sweet Home to a sweep of the team titles in a six-team meet at Molalla.

Abbott was first in the boys 200 individual Medley (2:11.13) and 100 freestyle (53.21) and had a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:58.76) along with Blake Arthur, Arman Marble and Shayne Schuster.

The Huskies also got boys wins from Marble in the 200 freestyle (2:10.68) and Arthur in the 50 freestyle (25.15).

Sautel was first in the girls 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 10.25 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.7) and joined Alyssa Voight, Payton Brookfield and Peyton Markell on the first-place 200 Medley relay. (2:09.09)

Brookfield won the 100 butterfly (1:17.99) and won the 200 freestyle relay (1:59.2) with Rylee Markell, Voight and Daisy Lalonde.

Wrestling

Skyler Halsey (152/160 pounds) and Austin Loveal (195) each had four Pins Friday as Lebanon went 3-2 in Duals at a tournament in California.

Teammates Darius Freeman (145), Clayton Eilers (170) and Anton South (220) all had three pins, Andrew Fewtor (138/145) and Zechariah Halsey (152) two Pins and John Cartwright (132) two Pins and another win.

The Warriors defeated Pacifica 36-24, Rio Mesa 42-39, Royal 46-36 and lost to Santa Maria on a tiebreaker after a 42-42 tie and to Ventura 48-28.

