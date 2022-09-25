Central leads Women’s golf tourney in Nebraska

LINCOLN, NEB.—Central College has grabbed a seven-shot lead after the first day of the 36-hole Nebraska Wesleyan University Fall Invitational Women’s golf tournament.

The Dutch shot 321 while Mount Marty College (SD) is at 328 with Concordia University (Neb.) at 334 and host Nebraska Wesleyan University at 339.

Delaney Underwood (senior, Mitchellville, Colfax-Mingo HS) shot 78 and is ninth individually. Sofia Castelan of Morningside College and Madi Schlaepfer of Iowa Western Community College share the lead at 75 on the par-72 Mahoney Golf Course.

Madison Clark (senior, Bloomington, Ill., Central Catholic HS) is tied for 10th at 80 while Peyton Bytnar (junior, Bettendorf) is tied for 12th at 81, Thea Lunning (junior, Mason City) shot 82 and Mackenzie Biggs (junior, Bloomington, Ill., Normal HS) had 85.

At-large individual Rachel Sohn (junior, Sutherland, South O’Brien HS) shares 12th with Bytnar at 81 while Avery Woods (junior, Long Grove, North Scott HS) had 84 and Parker Stout (sophomore, Lowden, North Cedar HS) had 85.

“We played OK,” Coach Tabitha Schumacher said. “Last year the course played as a par-70 and we shot 322-324 and now this year it’s a par-72 and we had 321. It is a Tougher course. The greens are pretty tricky. The fairways are nice but if you do miss the fairway, you can get in some interesting areas. But overall, if you can come in close to the 320 range, you’re doing OK.

“We’ll get another crack at it tomorrow.”