Central lands 10 is a football all-conference team

Offensive tackle Que Baker-McCaulay was named to the all-conference football team for a second time.

PELLA—Ten Central College players were tabbed for the American Rivers all-conference football Squad Friday.

Kicker Logan Sunvold (junior, Monroe, Southeast Polk HS) was a first-team pick for the second time while offensive tackle Que Baker-McCaulay (senior, Mesa, Ariz., Tempe HS) and punter Austin Burns (junior, Williamsburg) were named to the first team after winning second-team honors a year ago. Defensive back Brody Klein (junior, Rainier, Wash.) and wide receiver Logan Mont (junior, Aurora, Ill., West Aurora HS) were also first-team selections. Klein received Honorable Mention last year.

Strong safety Cameron Bannister (senior, State Center, West Marshall HS) was a second-team honoree for the second time as was center Ian Den Herder (Mesa, Ariz., Desert Ridge HS). Other second-team picks were linebacker Nathan Rahn (Chadwick, Ill., Milledgeville HS)defensive lineman Tom Adolph (5th-year, Coralville, Iowa City West HS) and wide receiver Ryan Neu (junior, West Des Moines, Valley HS).

Linebacker Tate Hagen (junior, Britt, West Hancock HS) received Honorable mention.

Sunvold connected on 9 of 13 field goal attempts and was 54-of-55 in extra points. He averaged 60.7 yards on 45 kickoffs, with 39 touchbacks.

Burns averaged 37.8 yards on 45 punts with 15 landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. None were blocked and he had four boots of 50 yards or longer.

Klein made 54 tackles, including 25 solos with 1.5 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss. He had two interceptions, two forced fumbles, a blocked kick, a pass breakup and four quarterback hurries.

Baker-McCaulay was the leader for an Offensive line that helped Central average 489.6 yards and 41.3 points a game.

Mont was Central’s receptions leader with 69 and ranked second in receiving yards with 754. He had five touchdown catches and ran for a TD as well as passed for one.

Central posted a 7-3 record with a 5-3 conference mark that graduated 12 starters from last year’s league Champions who advanced to the NCAA Division III playoff quarterfinals. The Dutch have had players receive all-conference honors 50 times in the past five seasons, including 29 first-team selections.