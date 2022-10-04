Central Lakes Community Performing Arts announces fall and winter lineup – Pine and Lakes Echo Journal

BRAINERD — Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center announces the fall and winter lineup for the 2022-23 season.

From September through January, the CLC Performing Arts Center will present artists of local and national renown through its Cultural Arts Series and produce a slate of plays with Brainerd Community Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.clcperformingarts.com.

Paula Poundstone – known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit – will perform Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts at Brainerd High School.

Poundstone is recognized by Comedy Central as one of the Top 100 Comedians of All Time. Time Magazine, in the March 2020 “Best of” issue, listed Poundstone’s HBO special “Cats, Cops and Stuff” as on The 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever.

She can be heard Weekly as the host of the Comedy podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone” and as a regular panelist on NPR’s Comedy news Quiz “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!”

Doors open at 6:30 pm with the show starting at 7 pm Tickets start at $30.

Brainerd Community Theater will present Neil Simon’s classic coming-of-age comedy “Brighton Beach Memoirs” at 7 pm Oct. 25-27 and Nov. 1-3 in the Chalberg Theater at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. Doors open at 6:30 pm Tickets are $10-$15.

The Midtown Men will perform live in concert at 7 pm Nov. 4 in the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. Join stars from the original Broadway cast of “Jersey Boys” on their 10th Anniversary Tour singing a decade of ’60s hits. Doors open at 6:30 pm Tickets start at $25.

Brainerd Community Theater will present the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” at 7 pm Dec. 13-15 in the Dryden Theater at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. Patrick Barlow, Writer of the Broadway and West End hit “The 39 Steps,” has retold Charles Dickens’ holiday classic in a thrilling new adaptation that uses only five actors to bring some of Dickens’ most beloved characters to life.

Doors open at 6:30 pm Tickets are $10-$15 with a family package of four tickets available for $45.

The Rock & Roll XMAS Spectacular, the most requested holiday show in PAC history, will be performed at 7:30 pm Dec. 16 at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. Doors open at 7 pm Tickets are $35.

GreatWorks Theater Company performs “Mytholomania!” at 2 and 7 pm Jan. 14, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre. This is a fast-paced, raucous Comedy that presents the Greatest hits of Greek Mythology in under an hour.

Doors open at 1:30 and 6:30 pm Tickets are $5-$15 with a family package of four tickets available for $35.

OboeBass! will perform at 7 pm Jan. 23 in the Dryden Theatre. This internationally known, multi-faceted instrumental duo creates a sense of wonder for their audiences with original works and re-imaginings of classic standards.

Doors open at 6:30 pm Free ticket reservations will open Dec. 23.

Brainerd Community Theater will present “9 to 5: The Musical” at 7 pm Jan. 24-26 and 31-Feb. 2 in the Chalberg Theatre. “9 to 5: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this is a story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era.

Doors open at 6:30 pm Tickets are $10-$17.