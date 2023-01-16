Central Iowa Art Association holds kids’ art class, settles in at IVH | News, Sports, Jobs

Some kids were full of smiles, while others were focused on the task at hand. Some were quiet, some were talkative – but every kid and adult at the Central Iowa Art Association’s Saturday morning kids’ art class was making the most of the time they had together.

A free, open-to-all class held at Heinz Hall on the Iowa Veterans Home campus, this was the second such class of the year for the CIAA and the attendance was strong. While there were a few regulars who missed because they were under the weather, CIAA Art Director Jordan DeNoto said over 20 total youngsters and their parents or grandparents were present.

This is part of the 2023 programming and classes being hosted by the CIAA in their new spot on the first floor of Heinz Hall. Following troubles after the 2018 tornado and the pandemic, the organization is making itself at home and settling into what President Bob Moore called a “very beneficial partnership” with IVH.

As part of an agreement that allows them to host all their classes in Heinz Hall, the CIAA allows Veterans at the IVH to attend any of their adult classes free of charge.

DeNoto said that due to the prevalence of illness and flu during the winter season, right now the art teachers at the CIAA are going to the Veterans to give them the opportunity to draw and take part in classes.

They said it’s been a fulfilling arrangement.

“We’ve got three classes, including a painting class and an open studio for them,” DeNoto said. “We’re not paying anything so we can focus more on our art classes, and we get the opportunity to volunteer and help the vets do art classes and such. It’s really been good.”

The kids’ free art class is another fulfilling endeavor for DeNoto and the CIAA staff. These free classes have a small amount of structure – usually beginning with a specific painting or a craft theme, like Saturday’s styrofoam snowman. But as the class progresses, kids are allowed to draw, paint or craft whatever they like, and many go on to do their own things.

While parents are not required to stay for the class, most do. DeNoto said while some may start the class not participating or on their phones, but most times they end up drawing or taking part in the crafts too.

“The parents will kind of sit there at first with the cell phone and then the next thing you know they’re painting and drawing with them,” DeNoto said. “It’s pretty cool to see them interact.”

On Sunday, the CIAA Hosted an adult open art class from 2 to 4 pm This was the second adult art class they’ve hosted this year. Adults classes are fully open and allow participants to take on any painting, drawing or craft they choose.

It’s been a busy start to the year and things will continue to grow and change in the first floor at Heinz Hall – the CIAA is set to bring in its ceramics collection and showcase it in the building as well as in the main room.

For now, though, the smiles and Joy with which the kids painted – some drawing Angels wearing Supreme gear, some drawing Iron Man and some making snowmen – shows why DeNoto thinks the class is a great opportunity for kids to express themselves and get creative.

“It’s something free for them to do to get out of the house, express themselves,” DeNoto said. “Everybody likes it. They really enjoy it, we’ve had a lot of repeats coming back and doing the same classes.”

Next Saturday, the kids’ free class will again be open from 10 to 11:30 am

——

