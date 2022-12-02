Central Iowa Art Association finds a new home at IVH | News, Sports, Jobs

The Central Iowa Art Association (CIAA) has finally found a new home in Heinz Hall at the Iowa Veterans Home after more than two years without a permanent residence for their art collection and organization.

Back in August of 2020, in the aftermath of the derecho, the CIAA was forced to move its offices and entire collection of art out of the Fisher Community Center, now known as the Marshalltown Arts and Civic Center, after the building sustained significant damage as a result of the intense winds.

This left the community organization in limbo, with little recourse due to lack of available space, and meager funds to facilitate the large-scale move.

However, an unlikely savior stepped in at the eleventh hour and volunteered to sequester the large collection, briefly.

“We found a wonderful connection with Iowa State University,” said Bob Moore, CIAA Board President. “They stored all of our collection, which was huge.”

The collection remained at the university for six months before being brought back to Marshalltown, where it has been locked up in the U-Haul Moving and Storage facility on South Center Street for the past two years.

“We were really, to be honest, quite concerned. What is the future of this organization? Will we ever be able to find a home that will work and be able to return to the time when we can offer classes?” Moore asked.

Now settled in 2022, the CIAA will be able to occupy much of the ground floor of Heinz Hall with significantly more space to display their collection, hold community events, teach art classes, and even establish Emerging artist spaces.

“This has been a dream of mine for a long time,” Moore said about the Emerging artist spaces. “Let’s say you’re a stained glass artist, and you want to have a space to work, and you don’t have the room at home to develop a studio, we can probably set you up here with some space.”

The arrangement between the Iowa Veterans Home and CIAA has become mutually beneficial for the two parties.

“None of this is costing us a penny,” Moore said. “The obligation that we have is that if any Resident wants to take a class from us, they will do so at no cost.”

“That’s the beautiful thing here. We’re having a space that we’ve been desiring now for over two years, and the Residents are getting an opportunity to take some classes,” he continued. “A beautiful solution to what we need and what they are wanting. So my feeling is one of tremendous gratitude, relief, and hope. I feel like we are at a point now that will be back on our feet very quickly.”

The CIAA has already held its Inaugural class Thursday night in the newly acquired space. Local muralist Melynda McCord instructed community members of all ages how to “Paint the Breeze” with acrylics on canvas.

On the horizon, Moore says they are eyeing a return to the regularly scheduled programming from the organization alongside art shows, festivals, artist visits, and potentially adding more genres of art outside of the visual arts.

——

Contact Nick Baur at 641-753-6611 or [email protected]