Central hangs on in football rankings

Freshman Carson Cummer hauls in one of his four pass receptions Saturday.

PELLA—Central College hung on to a spot in the D3football.com Top 25, Slipping to No. 24 after suffering its first loss Saturday. Meanwhile, the Dutch debut at No. 25 in the initial American Football Coaches Association Coaches’ Poll.

The Dutch (2-1) were No. 12 a week ago in the D3football.com rankings but dropped a 38-35 decision to Loras College at Pella in the American Rivers opener for both squads.

League Rival Wartburg College (3-0) made its first appearance in the rankings this season at No. 22 and is No. 23 in the AFCA poll.

North Central College (Ill.) remains at No. 1 in both rankings with a narrow edge over Saint John’s University (Minn.).

Central is off this week and returns to American Rivers to play with its first road game of the season Oct. 1 at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

D3football.com Top 25, Week 3 2022

Through games of Sept. 17, 2022:

Dropped out: Well. 18 Muhlenberg; Well. 24 Wis.-Platteville; Well. 25 Washington & Jefferson.

Others receiving votes: RPI 32; Huntingdon 24; UW-Platteville 22; Lake Forest 20; George Fox 13; Washington U. 10; Berry 9; Muhlenberg 8; Washington & Jefferson 6; Ursinus 4; DePauw 4; Mount St. Joseph 2; Rowan 2; Case Western Reserve 1; Center 1; Endicott 1; Ripon 1; Salisbury 1.

2022 American Football Coaches Association Division III Coaches’ Poll – September 19, 2022



Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. Last Week Next Game 1 North Central (Ill.) (34) 2-0 1149 – D. Carthage (Wis.), 59-7 Sept. 24 vs. Elmhurst (Ill.) 2 St. John’s (Minn.) (9) 2-0 1107 – Idle Sept. 24 at Bethel (Minn.) 3 Mount Union (Ohio) (2) 2-0 1085 – D. Marietta (Ohio), 55-7 Sept. 24 at Muskingum (Ohio) 4 Mary Hardin-Baylor (Tex.) (1) 2-1 951 – D. Southwestern (Tex.), 68-14 Sept. 24 at No. 6 Hardin-Simmons (Tex.) 5 Wisconsin-Whitewater 2-1 941 – D. Berry (Ga.), 17-3 October 1 at No. 10 Wisconsin-La Crosse 6 Hardin-Simmons (Tex.) (1) 2-0 901 – D. Wisconsin-Platteville, 41-0 Sept. 24 vs. No. 4 Mary Hardin-Baylor (Tex.) 7 Linfield, Ore. 2-0 827 – D. Redlands (Calif.), 21-3 October 1 vs. Puget Sound (Wash.) 8 Trinity (Tex.) 3-0 819 – D.Texas Lutheran, 52-14 October 1 at Hendrix (Arch.) 9 Johns Hopkins (Md.) 3-0 817 – D. Juniata (Pa.), 70-0 Sept. 23 vs. Moravian (Pa.) 10 Wisconsin-La Crosse 3-0 781 – D. Wayne St. (Mich.), 28-21 October 1 vs. No. 5 Wisconsin-Whitewater 11 Delaware Valley (Pa.) 3-0 645 – D. King’s (Pa.), 26-6 Sept. 24 vs. Misericordia (Pa.) 12 Cortland (NY) 3-0 643 – D. Buffalo St. (NY), 66-7 October 1 vs. Morrisville St. (NY) 13 Ithaca (NY) 3-0 580 – D. Alfred (NY), 52-3 October 1 at Hobart (NY) 14 Wheaton (Ill.) 1-1 499 – D. Illinois Wesleyan, 42-7 Sept. 24 at Augustana (Ill.) 15 Randolph-Macon (Va.) 3-0 375 – D. Southern Virginia, 47-20 October 1 vs. Guilford (NC) 16 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2-1 358 – D. Millsaps (Miss.), 41-17 October 1 vs. Wisconsin-Platteville 17 Wisconsin-River Falls 2-1 312 – D. Northwestern (Minn.), 63-27 October 1 vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point 18 Heidelberg (Ohio) 3-0 308 – D. Ohio Northern, 37-3 Sept. 24 at John Carroll (Ohio) 19 Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) 3-0 253 – D. Grove City (Pa.), 40-33 Sept. 24 at Thiel (Pa.) 20 Albion (Mich.) 3-0 244 – D. Rose-Hulman (Ind.) Sept. 24 at Wisconsin-Eau Claire 21 Susquehanna (Pa.) 3-0 229 – D. Moravian (Pa.), 37-3 Sept. 24 at Dickinson (Pa.) 22 DePauw (Ind.) 3-0 202 – D. Hiram (Ohio), 44-0 Sept. 24 vs. Wooster (Ohio) 23 Wartburg, Iowa 3-0 196 – D. Luther (Iowa), 62-0 Sept. 24 at Dubuque (Iowa) 24 Union (NY) 3-0 158 – D. Springfield (Mass.), 21-6 Sept. 24 vs. Utica (NY) 25 Central 2-1 122 – Lost to Loras (Iowa), 38-35 October 1 at Nebraska Wesleyan

Others Receiving Votes: Bethel (Minn.), 117; Lake Forest (Ill.), 89; Stevenson (Md.), 65; Washington (Mo.), 59; Trine (Ind.), 49; Muhlenberg (Pa.), 41; Salisbury (Md.), 36; Berry (Ga.), 30; Mount St. Joseph (Ohio), 30; Rowan (NJ), 27; Rensselaer (NY), 25; Huntingdon (Ala.), 24; Endicott (Mass.), 23; George Fox (Ore.), 20; Ursinus (Pa.), 18; Center (Ky.), 14; Wabash (Ind.), 14; Washington & Jefferson (Pa.), 14; Aurora (Ill.), 12; Westminster (Pa.), 11; Wisconsin-Platteville, 11; Howard Payne (Tex.), 10; Belhaven (Miss.), 9; John Carroll (Ohio), 7; Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.), 4; Hope (Mich.), 4; Case Western Reserve (Ohio), 3; Chicago (Ill.), 3; Coe (Iowa), 3; Olivet (Mich.), 1.