Central Girls Soccer Beats Orono 4-0

The Central Girls’ Soccer Team defeated Orono 4-0 on Monday, September 26th in Orono.

Central received 2 goals from Izzy Allen. Rylee Speed ​​had 1 goal and 3 assists and Kailyse Bean had 1 goal.

Central’s goalie Sydney Gray made 10 saves on 12 shots and Orono’s goalie, Charlie Ann Bun made 9 saves on 35 shots.

Central is now 7-1 and will play host to Penobscot Valley on Friday, September 29th at 4 pm

Orono is 3-6 and will play host to GSA on Wednesday, September 28th at 4 pm

Thanks to Coach Rick Speed ​​for the info.

You can nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 26- October 1st need to be received by October 3rd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the Nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 pm We will then announce the Winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write Recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the score sheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660