Central drops delayed volleyball season debut

PELLA— Finally getting on the court in competitive action after a delayed start to the season, the Central College volleyball team fell in four sets Wednesday 25-19, 19-25, 25-17 25-21 to Augustana College (Ill.).

After Central was forced to bow out of its home tournament on the opening weekend due to health and safety precautions, the Dutch (0-1) were playing their first match against a Vikings team with four matches under its belt.

“We looked like it was our first match and they looked like it was their fifth,” Coach Jeane Czipri said. “They looked like they had worked through some things and we looked like we were working through some things.

Outside hitter Gracie Pierson (sophomore, Lake City, Minn.) sparked the Dutch attacking with 11 kills. She added 12 digs to notch a double-double.

“She looked confident,” Czipri said. “It was good to see her get a double-double.”

Making her debut as the libero, Becca Vala (sophomore, Omaha, Neb., Elkhorn HS) led the Dutch with 14 digs. Setters Makayla Rilbble (freshman, Iowa City) and Amanda Smith (senior, Tipton) had 18 and 17 assists, respectively. Emma Wagler (sophomore, Des Moines, Roosevelt HS) had seven kills to go with her team-high three blocks.

“We played 13 of our 18 players,” Czipri said. “Our strength is our Fantastic depth. It’s about finding out who is on and what’s the right combination.”

Central is playing in a tournament in St. Paul, Minnesota this weekend, starting with matches at Hamline University (Minn.) against the host Pipers and Martin Luther College (Minn.) on Friday starting at 5 pm

“We talked about using this weekend as training since we missed a whole week of training,” Czipri said. “We need to stay positive and stay coachable and flexible.”