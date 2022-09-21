Central Dauphin’s David Chase III tabbed Mid-Penn football player of the week

Boy, did the Central Dauphin Rams need this one.

Seven days after hanging with state-ranked Coatesville, but ultimately falling to 0-3 on the season, Central Dauphin finally registered its first win of the 2022 campaign Friday.

Since head Coach Glen McNamee arrived in 2003, the Rams have never started a high school football season with three straight losses, so righting the ship vs. Chambersburg was paramount.

Well, the Rams did, rallying for 14 points in the final quarter to upend the Trojans 42-35.

It was a good intro to the Commonwealth Division Slate and a very good night for all-purpose back David Chase III.

The RB turned 17 carries into 154 yards and scoring runs of 12, 20 and 2 yards. The last TD scamper pulled the Rams even with minutes left in regulation.

The performance finished in the top spot of PennLive’s week 4 player of the week poll, as well, with more than 7,500 votes attached to the Rams’ 6-foot, 195-pound senior.

Connor Green of Big Spring and West Perry dual threat Trent Herrera rounded out the top 3.

THE FINAL TALLY

David Chase III, Central Dauphin – 7,567

Connor Green, Big Spring – 5.085

Trent Herrera, West Perry – 2,191

Deakon Schaeffer, Mifflin County – 1,062

Ian Goodling, West Perry – 757

Waylon Ehrenzeller, Juniata – 694

Riley Harmon, Chambersburg – 466

Landen Eichhorn, Mifflin County—393

Cole Bartram, Northern – 159

Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg – 150

Isaac Sines, Cumberland Valley—115

Alex Erby, Steel-High – 111

Jayden Johnson, Gettysburg – 104

Marquese Williams, Bishop McDevitt – 75

Konner Walker, Upper Dauphin – 62

Total votes: 18,991

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Week 3: Luke Parise, LB, Camp Hill

Week 2: Dakota Campbell, ATH, East Pennsboro

Week 1: Marcus Sweeney, WR, Hershey

