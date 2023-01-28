Central Coast High School All-Star Football Game celebrates 37th year – KION546

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Rabobank Stadium will be full of the Central Coast’s premier football talent Saturday night as the 37th Central Coast High School All-Star Football Game will be held.

High School coaches from Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties Nominated their best players for the big game.

“The premier post-high school football event on the Central Coast brings together some of the most outstanding high school athletes from across the area.” says Co-Committee Chair Mali Cuda. “We love football and know the local community wants to see this game continue.”

North Monterey County High School Head Coach Juan Cuevas and Coach Eric Rodriguez of Soledad High School will coach the teams. They have complied coaching staffs from all across the tri-county area for the game.

Kickoff is set for 7 pm, and Gates will open at 5:30 pm

Both coaches have chosen a respective local Charity to represent; Coastal Kids Home Care and South County Animal Rescue. Donation bins will be set up around the stadium for the charities. Money raised will be donated to each Charity after the game, and the winning team will be awarded a bonus donation for their cause.

Tickets are $15 for admission, $10 with school ID, $10 for ages 65+, all youth players and cheerleaders wearing their youth football team jersey or cheer jacket $5 for admission. Parking is $5.