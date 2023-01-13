Central-Centennial boys’ basketball game postponed | News

CHAMPAIGN — The much-anticipated boys’ basketball game between Champaign Central and Centennial was supposed to tip off Friday night at Coleman Carrodine Gym.

But the two Unit 4 schools won’t play Friday night. The Centennial Athletic Twitter account posted on Friday afternoon that the game would be postponed due to mechanical issues at Carrodine Gym, and that information was confirmed a short time later by a Unit 4 School District statement.

“The basketball game scheduled tonight at 7:30 pm between Central and Centennial high schools has been postponed due to a mechanical issue,” the statement reads. “To ensure player safety, the district’s building maintenance staff is working to fix the issue as quickly as possible. The game will be rescheduled for a later date.”

Unit 4 director of communications Garret Hill said a routine pregame equipment check earlier Friday led to the discovery of a problem with one of Carrodine Gym’s backboards.

“The three wire cables that hold up the basketball hoop, they’re in need of replacement,” Hill said. “It’s a pretty quick fix, but probably not in time for a game tonight. It’s not going to take very long, though.

“It’s just better to reschedule for a date we know everything is in proper order.”

When asked if there was any discussion about moving the game to Central’s Combes Gymnasium prior to the postponement being declared, Hill said “I haven’t heard anything about that.”

“All I know is there are logistical issues involved with moving games and rescheduling games,” Hill said.

The Chargers (10-8) and Maroons (4-10) are scheduled to play twice this season, with the other game scheduled to happen Feb. 7 at Combes Gym.

Maroons Coach LeConte Nix, a former Central basketball player, said “I’ve never seen this happen, ever” when The News-Gazette reached out to him about the postponement.

“I understand we’ve got to take care of our kids, on both sides,” Nix said. “We would love to play, but the district made the right call for safety first, for our kids, and I support their decision.”