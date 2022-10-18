Central Catholic’s Salvitti and Penn-Trafford’s Turowski Chasing PIAA golf gold

By:



Monday, October 17, 2022 | 8:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski is tied for fifth heading into the final round of the PIAA Class 3A golf Championship at Penn State.

If Central Catholic senior Rocco Salvitti and Penn-Trafford junior Nick Turowski hope to capture PIAA Class 3A golf titles, they have work to do during the final round Tuesday.

Salvitti, the 2022 WPIAL champion, and Turowski, who won the WPIAL title in 2021, trail Cedar Cliff’s Dylan Ramsey, who shot a 5-under-par 67 on the Penn State White Course on Monday.

Salvitti is tied for second with Solanco’s Logan Wagner at 2-under 70. Turowski is tied for fifth after shooting even-par 70.

Butler’s Hunter Swidzinski, Upper St. Clair’s Neil Joon and Moon’s Zack Ross are tied for 11th after shooting 1-over 73. Peters Township’s Colton Lusk and Plum’s Wes Lorish are tied for 18th at 2-over.

Phoenixville’s Kaylay Roberts leads the Class 3A girls at 1-under. Elizabeth Forward’s Mya Morgan is third at 2-over, and North Allegheny’s Katie Rose Rankin is tied for fourth at 3-over.

WPIAL Champion Marissa Malosh and Peters Township’s Ellie Benson are tied for seventh at 4-over.

The Class 2A tournament is being held on the Blue Course. Union City’s Josh James leads the boys at 3-under 69.

Uniontown’s Logan Voytish is the top WPIAL golfer. He is tied for sixth after shooting an even par 72.

Quaker Valley’s Jonah Schollaert is 15th at 4-over 76, while tied for 16th are Eden Christian Academy’s Luke Gronbeck, South Park’s JP Tusai and Belle Vernon’s Rogan Maloney. Ligonier Valley’s Josh Harbert, Sewickley Academy’s Joey Mucci and Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman are tied for 20th.

WPIAL Champion Hunter Jurica is 37th after shooting a 9-over 81, and Frazier’s Nixen Erdely is 13-over.

Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb shot a 2-under 70 and leads the Class 2A girls by three shots.

WPIAL Champion Eva Bulger and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner are tied for eighth at 9-over.

The final round, which has already been delayed by a forecast of frost, is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.