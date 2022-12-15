Central Bucks Girls’ Volleyball Teams Donate To Doylestown Health

DOYLESTOWN, PA — With their most significant gift to date, the Central Bucks High School East and West girls’ volleyball teams recently presented more than $5,200 in proceeds from their annual “Pink Out” event to benefit patients of Doylestown Health’s cancer program.

The annual Pink Out event is held every October at the Central Bucks High School East and West girls’ volleyball game. Together the teams raise funds in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month through the sale of raffle baskets, baked goods, and Pink Out t-shirts. “Once again, these amazing scholar-athletes have put aside school rivalry to come together for a common goal,” said Amy Stein, social worker and Oncology services Coordinator at Doylestown Health’s Cancer Institute. “Their hard work, dedication, and selflessness is a wonderful example of how the Central Bucks community gives back to Doylestown Health. The Cancer Institute is grateful for this donation as it will help us continue providing comprehensive, high-quality care with that compassionate, family touch.”

Regina Smith, director of Doylestown Health’s Cancer Institute, added, “For a person on their cancer journey, the support these funds provide is a phenomenal relief at a challenging time. The student-athletes should never underestimate their efforts and contribution to the community we serve. You are all making a difference in the lives you touch with your generosity. Thank you!” “We are very fortunate to have the support of the girls’ volleyball teams, the coaches, and members of the Central Bucks School District staff and families,” says Jim Brexler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Doylestown Health. “I am continually impressed with the compassion and generosity of the student-athletes in our community and grateful that they have once again made our cancer program the beneficiary of the Pink Out event.”

Since 2014, the volleyball teams have raised more than $26,000. Doylestown Health is appreciative of the extraordinary support of the community and its commitment to giving back. To read more about the generosity of the community, visit doylestownhealthfoundation.org/celebratinggenerosity.