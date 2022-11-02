Central Alberta Handball Club seeking new players

Club secretary/treasurer, and U19 head coach, Collette Groenen, says the organization is about 47 strong, but lost a few members over the pandemic.

With practices every Sunday at Hunting Hills, and staggered seasons, the club is welcoming all interested to join in.

“European team handball is like playing water polo on land. We’ve been building it up over the years, then lost a few, says Groenen. “But we’ve maintained it, and with some of our Alberta players going onto the national team, then still playing and promoting the sport in central Alberta, it’ll help us grow again.”

Groenen says at practices, you’ll likely see the older more elite players mentoring the younger ones.

From September to December, U19s play, then U13s take over from January to March, and then U16s play in May and June.

“Anyone can come out and join our practice anytime of the year. The ages who don’t play practice in the run-up to their season,” says Groenen. “Our girls have lost just one game this season so far, and our boys are also very competitive. It’s also helped that we’ve had some international students from Brazil, Japan, Slovakia and Germany offer their expertise and play for us.”

Ages 12-19 are those playing with the central Alberta club currently, while resources aren’t quite there for an adult team, although divisions do exist.

“The passion our players have for this game is phenomenal,” says Groenen. “We believe in our kids here. The game is so fast-paced, that when you watch it’s hard not to want to be involved.”

For more information, email [email protected] or visit the club on Facebook.