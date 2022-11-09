Central 2B All-League Volleyball Teams

By The Chronicle staff

Napavine led all local 2Bs with three first team Central 2B all-league selections, led by Coach of the Year Monica Dailey. Adna also finished with one first teamer and Rainier picked up a second team all league mention as voted on by league coaches.

MVP: Rhegan O’Neil, Kalama

Coach of the Year: Monica Dailey, Napavine

First Team: Kendall Humphrey, Adna; Morgan Hamilton, Napavine; Kendal Collins, Kalama; Irene Martinez, Kalama; Keira O’Neill, Napavine; Ileilgh Lynn, Toutle Lake; Emily Kang, Polevine;

Second Team: Danika Hallom, Adna; Reigha Niemeyer, Wahkiakum; Ella Capen, Kalama; Gaby Guard, Adna; Acacia Murphy, Rainier; Grace Hadaller, Toutle Lake; Natalie Humphrey, Adna;

Honorable Mention: Alena Ross, Kalama; Kendal Dean, Toutle Lake; Emily Capen, Kalama; Chloe Kelly, Morton-White Pass; Stefani Arceo-Hansen, Toledo; Jennifer Lipsey, Onalaska; Miya Kerstetter, Wahkiakum; Brooklyn Loose, Adna; Kindyl Kelly, Winlock; Olivia Earsley, Rainier; Brooklynn Swenson, Rainier; Layni Brandhorst, Toutle Lake; Grace Gall, Polevine; Bailey Drabek, Kalama; Lilly Johnson, Rainier; Amirah Abdul Kariem, Wahkiakum; Charlee Connelly, Winlock; Parker Feist, Adna; Jessie McCoy, Polevine;