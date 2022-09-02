Centerville narrowly tops Northeastern for Wayne County golf crown

Centerville narrowly tops Northeastern for Wayne County golf crown

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County girls golf title was decided by one stroke. Centerville and Northeastern fought it out all day Aug. 27 at Highland Lake Golf Course, and as a battle like that should, it came down to the final hole.

In the end, it was the Bulldogs who emerged victorious with a team score of 379, and the Knights fell just short with a 380. Hagerstown and Lincoln trailed behind with respective scores of 454 and 478.

Soccer:Ryan Cole inherits Talented football team, has successful start to Centerville career

Northeastern did, however, have the upper hand in individual awards. Baylee Wissler’s 84 was not only good enough for low medalist honors, but it also earned her a spot on the All-County Team and set a new school record for an 18-hole round.

The Knights placed three golfers on the All-County Team with Wissler, Zoe Cline (92) and Lauren Lacey (93). Joining them were Centerville’s Alex Goodwin (85) and Aurora Biava (93).

Rounding out the scores for Centerville were Emma Staton (100), Kenna Hemmerling (101) and Kensey Isaacs (103). Northeastern’s Ava Bales also recorded a 111.

The Northeastern girls golf team poses together after beating Winchester Aug. 22, 2022.

Addyson Pitcock led the way for Lincoln with a 107. Nataleigh Felder (121), Zariah Davis (123) and Paige Robinson (127) followed.

Saturday’s county tournament capped off a week full of athletics. Here are the rest of the results for Wayne County girls’ high school sports from Aug. 22-27:

‘Hometown heroes’:Hagerstown Little Leaguers return home from World Series as Celebrities

Volleyball

Lincoln rises through the standings

By the end of the week, the Golden Eagles were third in Class 1A in the Indiana Prep Volleyball rankings. That recognition came after going 5-1 throughout the week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button