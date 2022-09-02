Centerville narrowly tops Northeastern for Wayne County golf crown

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County girls golf title was decided by one stroke. Centerville and Northeastern fought it out all day Aug. 27 at Highland Lake Golf Course, and as a battle like that should, it came down to the final hole.

In the end, it was the Bulldogs who emerged victorious with a team score of 379, and the Knights fell just short with a 380. Hagerstown and Lincoln trailed behind with respective scores of 454 and 478.

Northeastern did, however, have the upper hand in individual awards. Baylee Wissler’s 84 was not only good enough for low medalist honors, but it also earned her a spot on the All-County Team and set a new school record for an 18-hole round.

The Knights placed three golfers on the All-County Team with Wissler, Zoe Cline (92) and Lauren Lacey (93). Joining them were Centerville’s Alex Goodwin (85) and Aurora Biava (93).

Rounding out the scores for Centerville were Emma Staton (100), Kenna Hemmerling (101) and Kensey Isaacs (103). Northeastern’s Ava Bales also recorded a 111.

Addyson Pitcock led the way for Lincoln with a 107. Nataleigh Felder (121), Zariah Davis (123) and Paige Robinson (127) followed.

Saturday’s county tournament capped off a week full of athletics. Here are the rest of the results for Wayne County girls’ high school sports from Aug. 22-27:

Volleyball

Lincoln rises through the standings

By the end of the week, the Golden Eagles were third in Class 1A in the Indiana Prep Volleyball rankings. That recognition came after going 5-1 throughout the week.

Lincoln first defeated Tri 3-0 Aug. 24. Kelsey Stevens led the team with 16 kills and five service aces. Grace Sherwood added three aces. Mallory Burns had 11 digs, followed by Kaila Arthur and Mia Cupp, who each had nine. Arthur also recorded 29 assists.

The next day, the Golden Eagles took a 3-1 win over Blue River Valley. Burns was all over the court, racking up 13 kills, 27 digs and eight aces. Sherwood had 12 kills and 19 digs. Cupp had 11 kills, 12 digs and a pair of blocks. Paige Lunsford added 13 digs, and Stevens served up three aces.

Lincoln ended the week Aug. 27 with a third-place showing at the Cowan Invite. It first beat Lapel 2-0 and Winchester 2-1. The Golden Eagles then took their first loss of the season 2-0 to Frankton in the semifinals, but they followed it with a 2-1 win over Cowan in the consolation game. Burns and Sherwood made the All-Tournament Team.

Northeastern wins Lone match of week, Seton falls

The Knights only had one match on the schedule last week, and they made the most of it, topping Monroe Central 3-0 Aug. 25. Bryelle Fisher notched 13 kills and four service aces. Lilly Null had 12 kills, Emma Neeley had three aces, Kate Benjamin had nine digs and Ella Coddington had 29 assists.

The Cardinals only played once as well, but they lost 3-1 to Blue River Valley Aug. 22. Bryn VanVleet had 14 kills, 12 digs, four blocks and three aces. Kara Berger recorded 17 digs, and Ella Berger wasn’t far behind with 12 digs to go along with her 11 kills. Bella Cornell added 26 assists.

Centerville grabs two wins in five matches

The Bulldogs got their week started Aug. 23 with a 3-1 win over Eastern Hancock. Chloe Goodman, Brooklyn O’Neil, Ava McCurdy and Gracie Goodman combined for 30 kills. Mailee Swiderek had 14 digs, and Elly Waters had 30 assists.

Centerville then went 1-3 at the Cowan Invite Aug. 27. The Bulldogs fell 2-1 to Cowan and 2-0 to Southwood before beating Beech Grove 2-0 and falling 2-1 again to Winchester.

Richmond struggles to find rhythm

The Red Devils came up short in all five of their matches last week. Delta, Greenfield-Central and New Castle all swept them 3-0 throughout the week. Richmond won its first and only set Aug. 27 in a 2-1 loss to Hagerstown. Later that day, it fell 2-0 to Triton Central.

Soccer

Centerville wins big over Knightstown

In the Bulldogs’ lone game of the week, they took down Knightstown 9-1 Aug. 23. Anna Davis was on fire, scoring five goals. Cailin Ballenger added a pair of goals, and Kylar Marshall and Kaylynn Wolfal each had one.

Richmond takes Saturday win, splits week

The Red Devils fell to Pendleton Heights 9-0 Aug. 25, but they bounced back two days later with a 5-1 win over Arsenal Tech. Mallory Cook led the way in the win with three goals. Paighton Morken and Mallory Shelford each had one goal, and Morken added two assists.

Cross country

County schools compete at Rushville Classic

All six Wayne County schools ran at the Rushville Classic Aug. 27. Centerville won its division, and Northeastern and Richmond were third and sixth, respectively, in theirs.

The Bulldogs placed eight Runners in the top 20:

Chloe Scales — 4th — 20:42.2

Aubrey Morgan — 7th — 22:06.9

Mia Lickfelt —8th — 22:10.3

Kendra Shipman — 12th — 23:13.3

Delaney Foster — 14th — 23:18.8

Lily Black — 15th — 23:32.7

Julie Carter — 18th — 23:44.6

Cora Burton — 19th — 23:45.5

The Knights placed two in the top 20, including the fastest county time:

Marissa Cates — 2n.d — 19:57.0

Gracie Green — 9th

The Red Devils also placed two in the top 20:

Lizzy Graham — 6th — 20:48.6

Keena Barker — 16th — 21:29.2

Golf

Northeastern wins three matches before the tournament

The Knights’ second-place finish by one stroke at the Wayne County Tournament was the only blemish — if you can even call it that — in their schedule last week.

Northeastern started its week Aug. 22 with a 176-205 win over Winchester. Baylee Wissler shot a 40, Zoe Cline shot a 42, Lauren Lacey shot a 46, Ava Bales shot a 48 and Julia Beatty shot a 56.

The Knights topped Lincoln 191-250 the next day. Scoring for the team were Lacey (45), Cline (46), Wissler (48), Bales (52) and Beatty (55).

Northeastern then won its four-team meet with Eastern Hancock, Blue River Valley and Knightstown Aug. 25 with a score of 200. Cline led the way with a 45, Wissler shot a 46, Lacey shot a 51, Beatty shot a 58 and Bales shot a 59.

Centerville takes two wins, falls to Richmond

The Bulldogs bested Lincoln 192-235 Aug. 22 and Connersville 200-209 Aug. 25. Over the course of the two matches, Alex Goodwin led the team with a combined score of 83. Aurora Biava (101), Emma Staton (104), Kensey Isaacs (105) and Kenna Hemmerling (110) also contributed.

Between those matches was a 184-201 loss to Richmond Aug. 23. Goodwin shot a 45, Biava shot a 50, Staton shot a 52, Isaacs shot a 54 and Lilah Bellew shot a 64.

That was Richmond’s Lone match of the week. Zoe Brock led the way with a 39. Lauren Freeman (42), Isabella Roll (44), Priya Hodges (59) and Mariana Rivas (66) followed.

Lincoln loses twice to similar scores

The Golden Eagles’ losses to Centerville and Northeastern were their only matches of the week. Addyson Pitcock led the team with a 50 against the Bulldogs and a 56 against the Knights. Behind her in the Northeastern match were Nataleigh Felder (64), Lili Griffey (64), Zariah Davis (66) and Paige Robinson (68).

Zach Piatt reports on sports and education for The Palladium-Item.