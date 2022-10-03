Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association Becomes The New Home Of JesusChurch

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association has been a part of the Brandon community for 49 years, and during these years many community organizations and Churches have called the center ‘home.’

Recently, Center Place became the new home of JesusChurch.

“We had looked everywhere for a place that was central, affordable and where we could meet on Sunday mornings and have it feel like home,” said JesusChurch’s pastor, Jay Molina. “Ever since the first time that we walked in the door and got the tour, we felt like God was telling us that we were home.”

In a time where there is so much division and different cultures are vying for attention, Pastor Molina and his wife, Charlene, believe that God is calling them to establish a Kingdom Culture, where everyone is welcome and they are all one in Christ. They seek to transform lives by loving them and helping them grow in their relationship with God.

“We want to grow in this place, and we want to partner with Center Place in serving our community,” Pastor Molina said. “We want to show our community God’s love in a practical way. We want our church to be a beacon in the community.”

JesusChurch was Originally Coastland Vineyard. The original pastor left, and the new team decided to rename it JesusChurch when they started meeting at The Regent.

“The church grew for the next 10 years until COVID hit,” Pastor Molina said. “That, combined with moving to FishHawk, the pastor moving to Michigan and a change in time, left the church hovering between 35-40 people led by the interim pastor, who was the former Worship leader and youth leader. Ten months in, he decided he wasn’t called to be a pastor, and not only did he step down, he left the church. Now, with a new, revitalized vision and leadership, we are relaunching.”

Center Place’s executive director, Libby Hopkins, felt that JesusChurch would be a perfect fit with Center Place.

“From the moment I met with Pastor Molina and his wife, Charlene, I knew Center Place would be the perfect place for them and their congregation,” Hopkins said. “The Center Place’s board of directors and I are excited to see JesusChurch grow and connect with our community.”

JesusChurch meets at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association on Sunday mornings at 9:30 am If you’d like to learn more about JesusChurch, you can visit its website at www.myjesuschurch.com.

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. Ste. B inside the Brandon Regional Library.