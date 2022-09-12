Center mourns loss of golf coach – The Advocate-Messenger

STAFF REPORTS

Center College men’s head golf Coach David Jones died unexpectedly on Sept. 6 at UK HealthCare in Lexington, the school confirmed last week on its Facebook page.

Jones, who had been Centre’s golf coach since 2019, was 36.

During his time at Centre, Jones made an impact on students’ lives whether it was coaching or something as simple as helping students with their laundry.

“My heart breaks this evening for our athletics department family, for the student-athletes that make up the men’s and women’s golf teams, and for all the people that were privileged to call him a colleague, a coach, and a friend. In the coming days, weeks, months, and years, we will work to honor David’s legacy, because it is worthy of celebration,” said Center Athletic Director Brad Fields in the release from the college.

Survivors include wife Kotey and three children, Kinzley (6), Kevin (2) and Kyndall (3 months). The school has established a GoFundMe account to support Jones’ family.

A graduate of Southwestern High School in Somerset, Jones played collegiate golf at Western Kentucky University, where he graduated in 2011.

Jones began his second tenure at Center in 2019. He was named interim Coach in 2016 when he replaced former Coach Bruce Brown. That year the team finished fourth at the SAA Championship and won the Rhodes Spring Classic.

In the spring of 2016, Jones held the title of Interim Head Coach after the departure of Bruce Brown. During that semester the men’s golf team climbed to a Top 25 ranking and finished fourth at the SAA Championships. The men’s team brought home hardware that season with a win at the Rhodes Spring Classic.

The next fall, they led the Women’s golf team.

Jones was a four-year letter winner in golf at Southwestern and was selected as all-region his junior and senior year.

If you would like to donate to support the family, go to GoFundMe.com or the Center College Athletics Facebook page.

Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Somerset. Sservices will be at 4 pm, with interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Somerset.