Center Jacob McFarland Joins Men’s Basketball

HOUSTON – Rancho Verde High School center Jacob McFarland became the newest member of the University of Houston Men’s Basketball program after recently signing a National Letters of Intent.

McFarland will compete as a freshman beginning in 2023-24 and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

They joined Arlington Martin High School guard Kordelius Jefferson and Cypress Falls High School forward Joseph Tugler in the Cougars’ signing Class of 2023. Together, the trio gives Houston the No. 16 signing class in the Nation from 247Sports, the No. 19 classes from Rivals and the No. 20 class by ESPN.

“The great thing about these guys is that they know what they are getting into here. We chose them, but just as importantly, they chose us,” Head Coach Kelvin Sampson said. “All of these kids will benefit from our development program.”

ABOUT JACOB McFARLAND

Standing 6-foot-11 and weighing 220 pounds, McFarland brings a strong defensive presence to Houston out of Moreno Valley, Calif. He was ranked No. 93 in the ESPN100 and was a Top 100 national prospect by 247Sports.

As a junior in 2021-22, he grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds with five blocked shots in a CIF Section Division 3AA Quarterfinal win over No. 2 seed Chaparral High School.

“The first time I saw Jacob, I didn’t know what I was looking at, but we fell in love with Jacob quickly. He is long and a fluid, athletic runner. He would win a lot of dunk contests if he was 6 -7. He just happens to be 6-11,” Sampson said “(Houston Strength) Coach (Alan) Bishop will get him in the weight room, improve his body and get him ready to be a banger and to be physical. Jacob has a very high ceiling and is going to be a really good player. We project Jacob as a starter on a team that can win a championship.”

“Jacob is an elite defensive impact player. He can completely shut down one end of the floor at a time. He makes our jobs easier and lets us be more aggressive. I have the best shot blocker in the country at the rim. He has Instincts you cannot teach like timing. He is phenomenal on defense,” Rancho Verde HS Coach Johnny Dukes said. “Jacob is an even better young man off the floor. He wants to see everyone do well. He worries about his teammates and wants to see them do well and be successful. He is the kind of high-character player you want in your program , and he is a model citizen. You guys are getting a good one.”

McFarland picked Houston over Georgia, California and Wyoming.

UP NEXT

• The Cougars meet Saint Joseph’s in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md., on Friday, Nov. 11.

• That game tips off at 5 pm (CDT), Friday, inside Alumni Hall and will air on CBS Sports Network with Dave Ryan, Steve Lappas and Gary Parrish calling the action.

• From there, Houston returns home to meet Oral Roberts at 7 pm, Monday, inside the Fertitta Center during the Cougar Classic.

• The Cougars close out their time in that event at 7 pm, Wednesday, against Texas Southern inside the Fertitta Center.

• All Houston Men’s Basketball games can be heard on 950 AM KPRC.

