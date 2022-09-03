Center Isaiah Miranda Includes UCLA Men’s Basketball in Top 8

One of the top big men in the country has already come out west to wrap up his high school career, and he could stick around the region for college.

Class of 2023 center Isaiah Miranda announced his top eight Semifinalists Friday evening, and UCLA men’s basketball made the cut. USC, Oregon, Louisville, Georgetown, Texas, UConn and Rhode Island are the other programs that remain in contention for Miranda, a Rhode Islander who is set to play his senior year at Southern California Academy (CA).

Miranda had previously received offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Providence, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Syracuse, VCU, Virginia Tech and Washington, but those schools are out of the running for the time being.

