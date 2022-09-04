Center hopes to bring out People’s inner artist | Arts & Theatre

The building at 302 S. Main St. in downtown Broken Arrow has only been fully open to the public for a couple of weeks, but there are still a few visitors who weren’t aware that this location’s mission has changed from Commerce to creativity.

“We had a woman come by a few days ago, who was a bit put out that she couldn’t access her safety deposit box here,” Jennifer Deal said. “We told her that the bank was a little farther down the block, but you could tell she wasn’t happy about it.”

The building in question, which for many years was the site of the original Arkansas Valley Bank, is now officially the Brown-Kimbrough Center for Arts, Innovation and Creativity. But, as BKCAIC is not the catchiest of acronyms, the place is also known by the easier-to-remember moniker, [email protected]

“We’re wanting this to be a true community arts center — the sort of place where you can come to look at, or buy, or make art,” said Deal, the center’s executive director.

While the center, designed by the Tulsa firm Selser Schaefer Architects, has a large gallery space and gift shop on its ground floor, much of the building is given over to areas devoted to the making of art, from a Pottery studio equipped with wheels upon which to spin lumps of clay into objects both decorative and functional, to an easel-filled room where aspiring and accomplished painters can work.

[email protected] is currently offering classes in a variety of disciplines, from watercolor painting to cartooning and illustration, color theory and figure drawing, Pottery and photography, writing and music.

The center offers special classes for homeschooled students, who otherwise might not receive arts instruction, as well as for at-risk students, which is funded in part through the Kristin Chenoweth Arts and Education Fund, which is overseen by the Regional Arts Alliance of Broken Arrow.

Still, program coordinator Caleb Ricketts stressed that [email protected] is not only for kids.

“It’s something we often hear people say, that they don’t have the talent, or that anything they might try to do wouldn’t be ‘perfect’ enough,” Ricketts said. “But that’s what [email protected] is for — it’s to help people discover what they can do, and to enjoy the process of making something.”

The center’s Inaugural art exhibit, “A Celebration of Native American Art and Culture,” recently closed, but Deal said the center plans to host monthly exhibits.

“Our September show is going to be a ‘call to artists’ show,” she said. “We’re also planning on a wildlife art show and a tattoo art show, which should be very interesting.”

Deal said the current configuration of [email protected] is only the first phase of the overall project. Subsequent phases will likely include a recording studio, a black box theater, and a computer lab for graphic design and digital photography classes.

“We’re always interested in knowing what the public wants from this center, and trying to provide that,” she said. “We want the people of Broken Arrow to be involved in the center and what we are doing, because art is such a powerful thing. It is enriching, empowering, and makes you see things in ways you didn’t before. And while it’s enjoyable to be a spectator, so to speak, it’s much more satisfying to be a participant in the arts. We’re giving people a chance to do just that.”