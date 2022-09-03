Center Hawa Doumbouya commits to Maryland Women’s basketball

Maryland Women’s basketball head Coach Brenda Frese continued to add to a promising 2023 recruiting class, securing the commitment of Hawa Doumbouya, the six-foot-five center announced on her official Instagram account.

On April 26, Frese and the coaching staff offered Doumbouya a chance to remain in her home state and suit up for the Maryland Terrapins. She is an unranked prospect in the espnW class of 2023. Doumbouya, a Baltimore native, made her pledge to Maryland over Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and others.

“I’m extremely grateful to have an opportunity to play the game I love at the next level,” Doumbouya said in an Instagram post. “With that being said, I’d like to announce that I will be committing to the University of Maryland to continue my academic and athletic career.”

Doumbouya joins Maryland’s 2023 recruiting class that already has commitments from Amiyah Reynolds, Riley Nelson and Emily Fisher. She attends Our Lady of Mount Carmel High School in Baltimore, Maryland.

Maryland has secured three commitments before the 2022-23 season has even begun. It’s safe to say that Frese and the Terps are not done finding ways to improve their roster.