Center Grove volleyball falls in regional semifinal

BLOOMINGTON

Center Grove scored first in every set it played on Saturday.

The trouble was that the Trojans didn’t score the last point in any of them, and they ended up falling in three straight sets to fifth-ranked Floyd Central in Class 4A regional semifinal action at Bloomington North.

The Highlanders, employing a steady, patient performance, topped Center Grove 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 and advanced to the final to face No. 9 Castle.

“We went in feeling as prepared as we could. I don’t think anything surprised us,” Center Grove Coach Jennifer Hawk said. “(Floyd Central) just executed a little better than we did. If we limit those runs in each set, it’s a different match.”

Those runs made a big difference — especially since the Trojans, while very competitive in every set, couldn’t gather any of their own.

The most Center Grove could muster was three or four points, while the Highlanders strung together points at key moments and in all three sets.

In the first set, the Highlanders trailed 18-16 before scoring eight straight to take command at 24-18. In the second, Floyd Central found itself tied with the Trojans at 17 before scoring five straight.

For emphasis, Floyd Central did it again in the final set. Down 10-7, the Highlanders scored six straight and never trailed again.

“We worked this week on limiting runs, but unfortunately we didn’t get it done like we hoped,” Hawk said. “There was some improvement for us in the third set, but it truly matters when the ball hits the floor.”

Center Grove saw its three-match win streak end, while the Highlanders (29-6) won their 18th consecutive match.

The Trojans ended the season at 19-16, but a Sectional Championship was a nice prize after a tough start to the season; Center Grove was 5-9 at one point.

“We surprised a lot of people,” Hawk said. “It started out rough, but it’s a big tribute to the girls. They were disciplined and stayed motivated. That’s all you can ask for.”

Belief in the team was a big factor for Center Grove’s improvement.

And buying into the process Hawk was selling.

“We lost so much of our offense last year it was finding who was going to step up and learn to score,” she said. “It took us a while. They took pride in being patient, knowing that October’s truly the end goal. If we could continue to grow and build up to that point, we’re doing the right thing regardless of record. We looked at each match win or lose and we asked, ‘Did we get better or not?”’

Hawk loses only four seniors, including middle blocker Julianna Weems and right-side hitter Alana Aucremanne. With five returning starters from this match, Hawk has the nucleus for a potentially powerful team in 2023.