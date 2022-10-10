Center Grove grad Jean playing his best golf yet

Former Center Grove golfer Sam Jean has placed first, third and 12th in events for Cincinnati so far this season.

Submitted photo

Sam Jean carries a 4.0 grade-point average at the University of Cincinnati as a mechanical engineering major.

As potential career fallbacks go, Jean, a fifth-year senior who is off to a torrid start this season for the Bearcats men’s golf team, seems to be doing pretty well for himself.

“Hopefully, golf is going to be my job,” said Jean, a 2018 Center Grove graduate. “The next step would be to go through different Qualifying schools. Hopefully, I would do well at the PGA Tour Canada and the Korn Ferry Tour.”

Based on Jean’s career to date, never say never.

“Yes. For sure,” responded 14th-year Cincy Coach Doug Martin when asked if he could see Jean eventually making a living in the sport. “It starts with Sam’s work ethic. In the past year and a half, every aspect of his game is a little bit better.”

Jean’s average 18-hole score through his first eight rounds of the fall season is 68.88.

Powered by a final-round 66, he opened the early portion of the UC schedule by finishing third individually at the Badger Invitational in Wisconsin. Jean won Cincy’s Bearcat Invite a week later, producing scores of 72, 67 and 67.

In late September, Cincinnati competed at the Old Town Collegiate in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Jean finished with scores of 72, 68 and 68 to tie for 12th among individual golfers.

Most recently, his 4-under-par 68 helped position the Bearcats in second at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate in Jonesboro, a three-day event slated to wrap up today.

Martin continues to be impressed.

“That’s good golf. It’s not by accident. I’ve been doing this for a long time, and Sam is a very mature kid, and he keeps getting more mature every year,” Martin said. “He’s been a very easy kid to coach and a very difficult kid to coach at times.

“Sam is very calculated. Very much a perfectionist. Now it’s easier for him to move past adversity quicker.”

Jean’s scoring average since arriving on campus has improved since his 74.39 as a freshman. In the years since, he’s gone 73.96, 72.71 and 71.45.

They capped last season by earning the No. 6 seed in the NCAA’s Columbus Regional, making Jean only the seventh individual in program history to do so.

He finished tied for 45th with a 7-over-par total of 220. Jean’s senior campaign also included nine rounds shooting in the 60s and making the All-American Athletic Conference for a second consecutive year.

Jean’s improvement from then to now is a matter of tightening up his short game.

“That’s definitely a large portion of it. I’ve been able to reduce my mistakes, and I’m putting better,” Jean said. “It’s something I’ve always had to work on. I enjoy hitting balls, but putting isn’t as much fun for me, so I’ve had to be more disciplined in that area.

“When I get to a golf course, I’ve always wanted to go straight to the driving range. Especially the first two tournaments this season, I made several putts from the 20-30 foot range.”

Martin, who still has Jean on the roster by way of the latter exercising an extra year of Eligibility granted by the NCAA during the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to enjoy watching the remainder of Jean’s college career play out.

“Sam understands what it means to be a student-athlete, and he’s been the consummate student-athlete since he got to campus,” Martin said. “I knew he was going to have a tremendous impact on our program.

“This year, for example, the leadership role he’s in right now, Sam has far exceeded my expectations.”

