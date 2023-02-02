Center for the Performing Arts launches Transportation Grant Program

Donor-supported fund will lower cost for student groups to attend educational events

With a lead gift from a local family, the Center for the Performing Arts has launched a philanthropic fund to help defray the cost for student groups to attend education-related events at the Palladium and other venues on its Carmel campus.

Transportation expenses are among the key hurdles for budget-strapped educators planning off-site enrichment experiences for their students. The Center’s new Transportation Grant Program is open to applications from public and private schools as well as homeschool groups. Organizations approved for Grants can receive up to $600 per event in reimbursed costs for drivers and buses or other vehicles.

Eligible Center Presents education events include the FrontRow preconcert student Q&A sessions with Performing artists and this season’s National Geographic Live speaker series, which offers free matinees for students. Upcoming Nat Geo Live events at the Palladium included T. Rex Rises with paleontologist Lindsay Zanno on Feb. 21 Untamed with wildlife filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade on April 25.

The initial gift to the grant fund comes from Carmel Residents Justin and Jennifer Moffett. Justin is a member of the Center’s Board of Directors and CEO of Old Town Companies.

“We are exceedingly grateful to the Moffetts for recognizing the value of our programming for local youth and the opportunity we have to make these experiences more widely accessible,” said Jeffrey C. McDermott, President/CEO of the Center for the Performing Arts. “We hope other supporters will step up to broaden the impact of this new initiative.”

Those interested in donating to the Transportation Grant Fund may contact Ana Hammersley, Director of Individual Development, at (317) 819-3536. Donations to the Center’s full range of education programs may be made at TheCenterPresents.org/Donate by choosing “Education Fund” from the pull-down menu.

More information about applying for a Transportation Grant is available at TheCenterPresents.org/TransportationGrant.