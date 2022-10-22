Center for the Arts presents affordable ways to ‘enjoy the arts’

All of us in the community are feeling the pinch inflation is having on us. The Center for the Arts is here for you and wants you to know there are many affordable opportunities for your family to have fun and see some great shows and events.

Without further ado, here’s how to enjoy the arts for less than $20 in October and November:

October’s Open Studios Tour

October 15 & 16, 10 am to 5 pm

The 27th Annual Open Studios Tour is a tradition for western Nevada County. Over 55 diverse, local artists open up their studios and galleries during the second and third weekends of October so that you can see where art is made. This tour features classic and contemporary art for every taste, and hosts sculptors, printmakers, photographers, painters, woodworkers, and beyond. This tour is a wonderful opportunity to meet artists, view their work and process from concept to completion, and get started on holiday shopping. Get started by visiting the Open Studios Preview Exhibition at the Granucci Gallery to see one work of art from each artist Featured in the Open Studios guide. Download the tour guide for the final weekend at openstudiostour.org.

Creative Conversations Salon – “Multimedia Collaborations — artists Collaborating with writers; Writers Collaborating with filmmakers; Filmmakers Collaborating with musicians— and on and on”

October 18, 5:30- 7:30 pm

The Center for the Arts is pleased to announce its newest monthly program in the Granucci Gallery, Creative Conversations: A Salon for All Creatives in partnership with Susan Davis; where artists can connect, learn, and support each other in the journey of being a creative. Starting October 18, from 5:30 – 7:30 pm and continuing every third Tuesday of each month, special guests will act as conversation leaders to discuss topics that foster connection and professional growth within our creative community. The bar will be open and light snacks provided. Sliding scale donation entry with a Suggested donation of $5-$20, and no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Aquila Theatre’s Pride and Prejudice

October 19, Doors 6 pm, $15 student and senior ticket

Published in 1813, Jane Austen’s Ultimate romantic comedy, Pride and Prejudice, has stood the test of time. Aquila Theater will bring this classic thrillingly to life with its signature passion, energy, and visual flair. This prestigious theater company has performed at the White House under the Bush and Obama administrations and has performed for the US Supreme Court and for the National Council on the Arts. Get a taste of a broadway level production, right here in Grass Valley in the intimate Marisa Funk Theater.

Halloween-themed Family Fun Day

October 29, 10 am to 2 pm

Offered three times a year, these are free all-day events geared toward families and introduce many young children in our community to their first-ever arts experience. This year’s Family Fun Day will include: performances by AirAligned, and Magician Nick Fedoroff, a special youth costume contest with prizes, face painting by Lucy Galbraith and arts & crafts with Nancy Schaefer, balloon artist, healthy concessions, and other exciting entertainment.

Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition

November 18, Doors 9 am

This multimedia Adventure mixes classic Storytelling with projected illustrations to bring to life Jack London’s classic novel about Buck, a dog who is kidnapped and forced to work on a dog sled team during the great Klondike gold rush. The show uses a 180-degree projection screen that surrounds the performer with a live score from award-winning singer/songwriter Graham Weber. It features a unique mix of Classical illustrations from the book with brand-new drawings and animations created by artist Michael Rae. Both adults and children will love this sometimes funny and sometimes heart-breaking American literature classic story of adventure and survival.

Source: The Center for the Arts